CNN airs shocking video of no social distancing and few masks at Trump rally in Nevada
Trump supporters are refusing to social distance while waiting to enter a rally in Nevada and few are wearing masks, CNN reported Saturday.
“Happening right now, people packed in lines in the Reno area to see the president speak this evening, they are waiting to enter his rally which actually doesn’t get underway for the next five hours or so,” Ana Cabrera reported.
“This is a rally, of course, he has not cancelled or postponed despite — not just the risk of the coronavirus spreading — but also a local air quality alert due to the raging wildfires across much of the west right now,” she reported.
“This after we learn the president has known the truth all along about just how deadly and dangerous this virus is and he’s been intentionally downplaying the severity of it, he says, as his own voice revealed conversations he had with veteran journalist and author Bob Woodward,” she noted.
Cabrera interviewed CNN reporter Boris Sanchez, who is in Minden, Nevada to cover the rally.
“They’re chanting, they’re standing very closely together,” he reported. “Keep in mind they have been here for hours, already, in scorching heat.”
“The campaign, when we asked them about what measures they were taking to protect these folks, gave us the standard statement that they are checking temperatures, making sure people have masks, but as you can see they’re not enforcing whether people are wearing them or not,” he reported. “This event, we should note, was moved from the Reno airport because officials determined that holding this event there would go against the mandate from the state of Nevada that bans gatherings of 50 people or more.”
Watch:
2020 Election
Desperate Trump gambling on Nevada as Electoral College path to victory shrinks: report
President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Nevada on Saturday afternoon for a weekend in Nevada, with an evening event in Reno and Sunday events in Las Vegas.
"As the clock ticks down to Election Day, President Donald Trump is spending valuable time this weekend in Nevada — a state he lost in 2016, but that his campaign sees as a critical part of a backup path to re-election, as his current electoral odds continue to shrink in states he won narrowly that year," NBC News reported Saturday.
2020 Election
‘Loser in chief’ Trump trolled by columnist for his ‘gratifyingly dismal’ record in the courts
In her column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer Ruth Marcus ridiculed Donald Trump for absorbing yet another setback in the courts this past week, using the president's own words to brand him as a "loser."
Echoing the president who labeled US military prisoners of war and those who lost their lives defending the country as "losers and suckers," Marcus wrote, "For President Trump, 'loser' is a special term of derision," before dryly adding, "Here’s a real loser, though: Trump himself, in court. The administration’s remarkable string of litigation losses is clear and measurable. Its legal positions tend to the extreme; its efforts to implement them are regularly shoddy. Judges aren’t having it — even Republican-appointed judges."
2020 Election
Pay taxes? You are now a donor to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
On Monday, three days before we learned that the Biden campaign had out-raised its opponents by $154 million in August, The New York Times detailed how Team Trump's lavish spending, much of it directed toward opaque companies controlled by various campaign officials, had wiped out their once-formidable cash advantage. Grifters are easy marks, and Trump's team somehow managed to burn through a record $1 billion before Labor Day, only to end up trailing his challenger by a significant margin. With some of his biggest donors abandoning him, Trump recently vowed to spend $100 million of his own money on his campaign, probably to assure nervous donors that their cash wouldn't be wasted. The campaign has gone dark in the ad wars for at least a period in several states in recent weeks. They're clearly strapped for cash as we head into the homestretch.