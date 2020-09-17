CNN burns Trump with brutal graphic comparing his medical ‘qualifications’ to his CDC director

CNN on Thursday burned President Donald Trump for contradicting his own administration’s medical experts by displaying a graphic that showed his stark lack of qualifications.

Specifically, the graphic listed all the medical qualifications for embattled Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Among other things, the graphic noted that Redfield has a medical degree from Georgetown, a record of service in the Army Medical Corps for two decades, and a place on former President George W. Bush’s advisory council for HIV/AIDS.

Trump, on the other hand, only had one medical “qualification,” which is that he had an uncle who once taught at MIT.

Check out the full graphic below.