CNN host left in tears after heartbreaking report on COVID-19 victims

Published

29 mins ago

on

During a segment on CNN this Monday, anchor Brianna Keilar was moved to tears while honoring people who’ve lost their lives to the coronavirus, especially while telling the story of a couple who died holding hands.

Keilar recounted how a couple married for over 50 years died from the virus only minutes apart after being admitted to the hospital on August 11. When it became clear they wouldn’t survive, they were placed in the same ward, where they died holding hands.

Watch the video below:


Scientists alarmed as Trump hints at an October vaccine surprise

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump, who seems intent on announcing a COVID-19 vaccine before Election Day, could legally authorize a vaccine over the objections of experts, officials at the Food and Drug Administration and even vaccine manufacturers, who have pledged not to release any vaccine unless it’s proved safe and effective.

So-called moderate Georgia senator brags she’s as conservative as a pagan barbarian who killed his own brother to rule

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-GA) new campaign ad brags that she's "more conservative than Attila the Hun," with an actor grunting off a "list" of things he would do.

It appears neither Loeffler nor her staff thought to google who Attila the Hun was and why associating yourself with him could be a public relations disaster.

Among the things the History Channel remembers about Attila, was that he killed his own brother to ensure absolute power. He invaded Gaul in an attempt to score a wife. He also had a "legendary lust for gold."

