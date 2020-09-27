CNN host mocks Trump for pivoting to Fox News and OAN in briefing after real press asks questions about his taxes

President Donald Trump had no idea that the New York Times was about to drop a bombshell report revealing his taxes for the past two decades and the lies he’s been telling about how much he’s worth and made over the years.
Not only is Trump being caught as a self-described billionaire with nearly $500 million in debt, but he has also been writing off millions in expenses that are actually payments to support his children or for personal expenses like hair and makeup, vacations, golf outings and more.
When asked about the report, Trump quickly shouted it down as “fake news,” but reporters pressed him facts revealed in the report like how he has dodged paying his taxes, funneled money to people he then writes off as an expense or for services.
Trump then turned to Fox News and OAN for their questions, which are notorious softball questions that compliment Trump while asking. CNN’s Ana Cabrera noted that it was clear Trump was starting to panic and turned to his friendly allies in the press for help before he rushed out of the press room.
When Trump has a bad news day, he often will turn to Fox or OAN as the first question to feel more comfortable. At times he will only allow those two outlets to ask him questions before leaving the room with unanswered questions from legitimate outlets, the panel discussed.
See the discussion on CNN below:
President Donald Trump's taxes are being reported by the New York Times revealing ways in which his daughter Ivanka has been getting millions from her father and avoiding paying the proper amount of tax on it.
The New York Times revealed that among the reports they have about President Donald Trump's taxes is that he's been making huge amounts of money off of licensing for "The Apprentice," which he uses to support his fledging resorts and clubs. But as that money slows, about $421 million in bills are coming due.
"Together with related financial documents and legal filings, the records offer the most detailed look yet inside the president's business empire," said the Times. "They reveal the hollowness, but also the wizardry, behind the self-made-billionaire image — honed through his star turn on 'The Apprentice' — that helped propel him to the White House and that still undergirds the loyalty of many in his base."
Reporters asked President Donald Trump about the recent revelation that the self-described billionaire only paid taxes about a third of the time in the last two decades.
Trump said he didn't know that the report was coming, but that he would absolutely reveal his taxes after he's finished being audited, which apparently he been under audit for the past five years. His taxes from 20 years ago, however, shouldn't still be under audit but he still refuses to release those or any other taxes.
"It is totally fake," said Trump. "You could've asked me the same question to four years ago. I had to litigate this and talk about it. Totally fakeness. Actually, I pay tax. It is under audit. They have been under audit for a long time. The IRS does not treat me well. And they treat me like the tea party. They treat me very badly. You have people in the IRS -- They treat me very badly, but they are under audit. I would be proud to show. That is fakeness. The New York Times want to create a little bit of a story. They are doing anything they can. That is the least of it. The stories that I read are so fake, so phony."