CNN’s Cuomo tears into Trump for encouraging voter fraud with his ‘pawn’ Bill Barr
On CNN Wednesday, anchor Chris Cuomo ripped into President Donald Trump for telling supporters to vote twice to “test” the integrity of the mail-in voting system.
“Now this president who’s been carping constantly, literally months, about voter fraud without basis, floating doomsday scenarios without basis — the election’s going to be rigged if you vote by mail — what’s his answer?” said Cuomo. “Literally, he says the answer to secure a safe election is for Americans to try to vote twice. I kid you not.”
“What is this, SNL?” said Cuomo. “Is this a movie? What system is he talking about? So vote absentee, then go to the polls to try to vote again. What do you think, all the absentee ballots are there, and they go, hold on a second? What’s your name? Address? Let me see if there’s an absentee ballot. There’s no such system. This man is president of the United States. How can you be this obtuse? He says vote twice. You know what that’s also known as? Fraud. Something he’s been accused of many times and had to settle in court.”
Cuomo also directed his ire at Attorney General William Barr, who in an interview earlier on CNN said he did not even know if voting twice is a felony.
“You can’t be a demagogue all alone. You have to have your pawns,” said Cuomo. “His attorney general happened to be on CNN not long after that and refused to verbally connect the dots … it’s a federal law. Would you like me to read it to you? I happen to have it, you can look it up. You’re not allowed to vote twice. Like you need me to tell you that. Can you believe the attorney general of the United States is playing dumb about something like that, and why? Just to help his boy.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr gets angry when CNN’s Wolf Blitzer fact-checks him on voter fraud lies: ‘I don’t know what the laws are’
Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to get very upset when CNN host Wolf Blitzer fact-checked him on the GOP voter fraud conspiracy theories.
Speaking to the Trump lawyer Wednesday, Blitzer asked why President Donald Trump would be encouraging people to commit voter fraud by voting twice. Trump said in an interview that people should vote by mail and then "if the system works" they should be able to go to their polling place and find out if their vote had already been counted. If it has not then they should vote again, according to Trump. That's actually illegal, Blitzer explained.
"What he's saying is he's trying to make the point that the ability to monitor this system is not good and if it was so good if you tried to vote a second time, you would be caught if you voted in-person," said Barr
2020 Election
Trump campaign spokesman flails as CNN host corners him on president’s promotion of conspiracy theories
Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley on Wednesday got into a heated exchange with CNN host Jim Sciutto, who repeatedly cornered him on President Donald Trump's embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories.
During the interview, Sciutto asked Gidley to comment on the president's recent rant about antifa agents filling up an entire airplane and flying together to spread anarchy throughout the United States.
"The president has been sharing a whole host of unfounded conspiracy theories, many of them sourced from QAnon, which I know you're well aware of," Sciutto said. "I just wonder, does the president actually believe some of these theories or is he just trying to keep the support of QAnon people?"
2020 Election
Former and current Trump supporters clash on CNN: ‘Voting for him helped kill over 100,000 Americans’
Former supporters of President Donald Trump faced off against the president's current fans on a CNN panel on Wednesday.
During a panel discussion, CNN's Alisyn Camerota spoke to six women who said that they voted for Trump in 2016 -- but three of them are switching their vote to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020.
Ann Kupitz said that she is swinging to Biden after first voting for Trump because he was not a "normal politician."
"The pandemic is when my eyes began to open," Kupitz explained. "And June 1, when he sent U.S. troops on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, that was my cross the line moment."