CNN’s Jake Tapper blasts Trump for spreading a ‘deranged and disgusting lie about Joe Biden’

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, host Jake Tapper slammed President Trump’s retweeting a “deranged and disgusting lie” about Joe Biden, suggesting that he’s a pedophile.

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip agreed, saying that Trump is once again “simply retweeting things that he thinks are in his favor … without looking at the substance of it, or not caring about the substance of it,” adding the the tweet promoted by Trump was a “vile conspiracy theory” and a “lie.”

“It’s just amazing when you think about all the times that Republicans asked for the record to be corrected when the New York Times or whoever makes a mistake,” Tapper said. “It’s just astounding that this gets no comment from them at all.”

Watch the video below: