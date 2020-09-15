Quantcast
CNN’s Jake Tapper blasts Trump for spreading a ‘deranged and disgusting lie about Joe Biden’

Published

1 min ago

on

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, host Jake Tapper slammed President Trump’s retweeting a “deranged and disgusting lie” about Joe Biden, suggesting that he’s a pedophile.

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip agreed, saying that Trump is once again “simply retweeting things that he thinks are in his favor … without looking at the substance of it, or not caring about the substance of it,” adding the the tweet promoted by Trump was a “vile conspiracy theory” and a “lie.”

“It’s just amazing when you think about all the times that Republicans asked for the record to be corrected when the New York Times or whoever makes a mistake,” Tapper said. “It’s just astounding that this gets no comment from them at all.”

Watch the video below:


Ohio Republican may be most unpopular politician in history — and is likely to be re-elected in November

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

No matter how far the disgraced former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives is on track to win re-election in November in spite of his fall from grace with voters.

"Indicted Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder now has the potential to claim another title – albeit an undesirable one – for his political resume as one of the most unpopular state politicians in recent history," Seth Richardson reported for Cleveland.com on Tuesday. "A new poll commissioned by the Coalition to Restore Public Trust – a group opposed to the nuclear energy bailout at the center of Householder’s legal woes – puts Householder’s favorable rating at 7% among likely voters, below such felonious governors as Rod Blagojevich of Illinois and Ed DiPrete of Rhode Island."

Republicans drowned out ill veterans begging for help with their ‘Commitment to America’ rally

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Sick veterans, Jon Stewart and a widow stood outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, desperately begging leaders to talk to them about their exposure to toxins during their tour in Iraq or Afghanistan.

While overseas, soldiers burned trash, paperwork and other items with created a thick, toxic, smoke that has caused cancers in some veterans. The Veterans Administration isn't recognizing this as a service-related injury, however. Doing so denies veterans and their families crucial benefits necessary.

At times, however, the protesters were drown-out by the very members of Congress they hoped would speak to them. The Republicans were holding their own rally called "Commitment to America," while they were ignoring the veterans.

2020 Election

Here’s why the US presidential election will probably be much closer than the polls suggest

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

With less than two months until the US presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads incumbent Donald Trump in the bulk of opinion polls.

But poll-based election forecasts have proved problematic before. The polls were widely maligned after the 2016 election because Trump won the election when the majority of the polling said he would not.

What went wrong with the polls in 2016? And is polling to be believed this time around, or like in 2016, are the polls substantially underestimating Trump’s support?

