Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN’s Jim Acosta slams Kayleigh McEnany for telling a ‘flat out lie’ to America about COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN’s Jim Acosta (screengrab)

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, White House correspondent Jim Acosta recounted his challenging of Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over President Trump’s recent comments where he claimed coronavirus affects “virtually nobody,” especially young people.

After playing a clip of the exchange, CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Acosta for his thoughts. According to Acosta, McEnany’s deflections are nothing new, saying that McEnany is flat-out lying to the American people “like the President did last night at that rally in Ohio” and he’s “missing a giant point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“…and that is that younger Americans, while they may not get sick and die from the coronavirus at the same rate that older Americans do, they can catch the virus and spread it to other people,” Acosta said. “So, one of the things we’ve been dealing with throughout all of this … is that the President downplays this virus. He diminishes the threat posed by the virus. He holds rallies where people don’t wear masks and don’t participate in social distancing because of what he says to his own supporters.”

Watch the segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s former top Russia advisor says his America is ‘an object of pity’ across the globe

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Speaking to CNN's Jim Sciutto this Tuesday, former top Trump Russia adviser Fiona Hill that the United States is now seen as "an object of pity" to other world leaders.

"We are increasingly seen as an object of pity, including by our allies, because they are so shocked by what's happening internally, how we're eating ourselves alive with our divisions," Hill said. "We're the ones who are creating all this. It's not the Russians or the Chinese or anyone else. We are doing this to ourselves."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump official explains why Pence aide should be trusted while White House assassinates her character

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Former Donald Trump official Miles Taylor explained in a CNN.com editorial explaining why Olivia Troye should be trusted as she comes forward about what she witnessed during the coronavirus task force meetings with the president.

"She was on the [Covid-19] task force as some kind of lower-level person," Trump said in response to questions about her allegations that his top priority was his appearance and not protecting Americans.

At one point in her descriptions of a meeting, Troye was sitting next to Trump. She was the only White House officials to serve on the panel from the beginning.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Soldiers for Christ’: Trump cabinet Bible study teacher calls elections a ‘spiritual battle’ that ‘believers will win’

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Ralph Drollinger, a Bible study teacher who uses his extraordinary access to top government officials in the United States and abroad to push right-wing policies as biblically mandated, distributed a Bible study Monday telling readers that “it is imperative that committed Christians be praying for an outcome that glorifies our Lord, and that believers will win office.”

“Don’t misinterpret the elections: they are first and foremost a spiritual battle requiring mature, spiritual weaponry,” Drollinger wrote in a Bible study distributed Monday. He also repeated his assertion that the only prayers that God hears and acts on are those of Christians.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE