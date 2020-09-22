CNN’s Jim Acosta slams Kayleigh McEnany for telling a ‘flat out lie’ to America about COVID-19

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, White House correspondent Jim Acosta recounted his challenging of Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over President Trump’s recent comments where he claimed coronavirus affects “virtually nobody,” especially young people.

After playing a clip of the exchange, CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Acosta for his thoughts. According to Acosta, McEnany’s deflections are nothing new, saying that McEnany is flat-out lying to the American people “like the President did last night at that rally in Ohio” and he’s “missing a giant point.”

“…and that is that younger Americans, while they may not get sick and die from the coronavirus at the same rate that older Americans do, they can catch the virus and spread it to other people,” Acosta said. “So, one of the things we’ve been dealing with throughout all of this … is that the President downplays this virus. He diminishes the threat posed by the virus. He holds rallies where people don’t wear masks and don’t participate in social distancing because of what he says to his own supporters.”

Watch the segment below: