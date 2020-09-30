CNN’s Paul Begala shames Rick Santorum for downplaying Trump’s ‘intentional incitement of violence’
CNN’s Paul Begala on Wednesday smacked down Rick Santorum for downplaying President Donald Trump’s embrace of the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that has committed acts of violence against left-wing demonstrators.
During a discussion of Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Santorum acknowledged that the president made a mistake by not condemning the Proud Boys.
“I agree that the president made a bad error by not coming out and just saying what he, by the way, said before,” Santorum said. “But for some reason, he didn’t, and I think that was a huge gaffe. And that’s sort of typical of the president, when he gets backed into a corner, he doesn’t like to be forced to say something.”
Begala, however, didn’t buy Santorum’s claim that the president’s encouragement of the Proud Boys was an accident.
“It was not a mistake, it was intentional,” he said. “Mr. Trump is intentionally stoking a neo-fascist organization to commit violence. That was not a mistake, Rick! That was an intentional incitement of violence!”
Santorum tried to interject at this point but Begala wouldn’t back down.
“He said he wouldn’t recognize the results of the election if he didn’t like it and told those Proud Boys to ‘Stand back and stand by,'” he said. “He was doing it on purpose. A mistake is when you say Slovenia when you mean Slovakia — this was an intentional incitement of violence against his fellow Americans.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Noam Chomsky: Trump is a ‘sociopathic maniac’ capable of provoking ‘civil war’ if he doesn’t win
"Unhinged," "thuggish," "racist," "undisciplined" and "appalling" are among the many derogatory adjectives that have been used to describe President Donald Trump's performance during his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29. But such adjectives were being used to describe Trump long before the debate, and one author who has not been shy about stressing that he considers Trump to be the most dangerous president of his lifetime is Noam Chomsky — who, in an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine published this week, laid out a variety of reasons why he is so troubled by Trump's presidency.
2020 Election
Joe Biden ridicules Trump as a crybaby in parody debate video
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday posted a video that satirized Tuesday night's presidential debate by portraying President Donald Trump as a crybaby.
The video took a clip from the debate in which Trump complained to moderator Chris Wallace about supposedly being treated unfairly and then superimposed a crying emoji over the president's head.
For good measure, the video also added audio of a crying infant in the background to make the point that the president was acting like a baby.
The clip ends with Biden saying to the president, "Will you shut up, man?" and then asks Americans if they've "had enough" of the president's behavior.
2020 Election
Endure the debates: Ugly is beautiful when Donald Trump’s psychosis is exposed
Call me crazy, but I’m fine with last night’s debate.
The chattering class is aghast. The American people were the big losers because of the pathetic spectacle, we’re told. On the left, on the right, everyone’s expressing shock and dismay and sadness at the darkness and chaos of it all. What were they expecting? A polite and respectful exchange of thoughtful position papers?