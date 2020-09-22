College reopenings added over 3,000 COVID cases a day in the US: study

According to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Indiana University, the University of Washington and Davidson College, colleges and universities that chose to reopen for in-person classes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic may have added thousands of cases in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the researchers, an extra 3,200 cases a day emerged that otherwise wouldn’t have if the schools hadn’t reopened.

The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

“We’re not saying it was a terrible mistake to open,” said study co-author Ana Bento. “Just that the influx of individuals, which was much greater where there is face-to-face [instruction], is correlated with a larger increase in cases.”

“Decisions to reopen are far more complex than just the question of, ‘Will cases increase or not?'” she added.

