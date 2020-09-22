Quantcast
College reopenings added over 3,000 COVID cases a day in the US: study

1 min ago

According to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Indiana University, the University of Washington and Davidson College, colleges and universities that chose to reopen for in-person classes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic may have added thousands of cases in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the researchers, an extra 3,200 cases a day emerged that otherwise wouldn’t have if the schools hadn’t reopened.

The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

“We’re not saying it was a terrible mistake to open,” said study co-author Ana Bento. “Just that the influx of individuals, which was much greater where there is face-to-face [instruction], is correlated with a larger increase in cases.”

“Decisions to reopen are far more complex than just the question of, ‘Will cases increase or not?'” she added.

Read the full report over at The Wall Street Journal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Romney dashes hopes with announcement Trump’s Supreme Court nominee should receive senate vote

10 mins ago

September 22, 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney told reporters on Tuesday.

Thus far only two Republicans have been willing to block a vote for Trump's nominee based on McConnell's principle he outlined in 2016.

Romney voted to remove Trump from office during the impeachment vote in February. He now think's it's acceptable for that same president to confirm a new justice while people are voting for a new persident.

Ex-Trump staffer outlines how the president undermined his own task force’s pandemic response

28 mins ago

September 22, 2020

In a new interview with NBC News scheduled to air on Tuesday night, Mike Pence's former top Homeland Security aide Olivia Troye excoriated President Donald Trump and the administration for their failures to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Trump, claimed Troye, is "undermining" his own public health experts, especially with events like the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where masks were not enforced and social distancing not required. Following that rally, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for coronavirus, and GOP businessman Herman Cain died of the disease, although it is not definitive that they contracted it at the rally.

2020 Election

Ohio Democrats bust police officer’s son for stealing Biden campaign signs and then posting the video

36 mins ago

September 22, 2020

The son of an Ohio police officer was accused this week of outing himself as one of the people who stole a number of Biden campaign signs.

The Ohio Union Country Democratic Party shared video that allegedly has been posted by the son of an officer in Marysville.

"Local cop's son shows off the Biden signs he and his friends stole, then tags the accomplices on his Instagram post," the Union County Democrats' Twitter account said. "Hey @MarysvilleOHPD. You know where he lives. When can we pick up our signs?"

Video shared with the post shows someone flipping through a stash of Democratic Party campaign signs. The post included the message: "Fuck Biden."

