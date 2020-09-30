Comedian Weird Al Yankovic makes the disaster debate into hilarious musical mockery of Donald Trump

It’s official, President Donald Trump’s debate performance has earned the parody treatment from legendary mockery expert Weird Al Yankovic.

Yankovic turned the debate into a musical showcasing the rational comments from former Vice President Joe Biden, the plans and policies he outlined, and how it contrasts with the president’s rabid ramblings.

The video turns to a “freestyle” moment where Trump’s random reflections and ridicules the most bizarre moments and controversial comments about racist supporters that Trump has welcomed into his movement.

The video title is “America is Doomed,” and plays up the catastrophic way in which the country is being overtaken by one disaster after another under leadership that can’t seem to stop the crisis.

See the mockery below: