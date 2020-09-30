Comedian Weird Al Yankovic makes the disaster debate into hilarious musical mockery of Donald Trump
It’s official, President Donald Trump’s debate performance has earned the parody treatment from legendary mockery expert Weird Al Yankovic.
Yankovic turned the debate into a musical showcasing the rational comments from former Vice President Joe Biden, the plans and policies he outlined, and how it contrasts with the president’s rabid ramblings.
The video turns to a “freestyle” moment where Trump’s random reflections and ridicules the most bizarre moments and controversial comments about racist supporters that Trump has welcomed into his movement.
The video title is “America is Doomed,” and plays up the catastrophic way in which the country is being overtaken by one disaster after another under leadership that can’t seem to stop the crisis.
See the mockery below:
Trump foils his own plot to suppress mail-in voting amid record Democratic turnout
An estimated 9 million voters requested mail-in ballots as of Monday with Democrats far outweighing their Republican counterparts. In their reporting, The Washington Post identified mail-in voters as 52 percent Democrats, 28 percent Republicans and 20 percent unaffiliated.
The entities involved in this initial roll-call were five battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine, and Iowa where public data collection was possible. Additional internal data obtained by The Washington Post shows a similar trend emerging in Ohio, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.
Fox News’ Chris Wallace admits he lost control of Trump-Biden debate: It went ‘completely off the tracks’
Speaking to the New York Times this Wednesday, Fox News anchor and moderator of the first 2020 presidential debate, Chris Wallace, expressed regret over how the event descended into an out-of-control scene with both candidates repeatedly talking over each other.
According to Wallace, the debate was a "terrible missed opportunity."
“I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did,” he said.
Wallace admitted that he didn't anticipate President Trump flouting the debate’s rules.
“I’ve read some of the reviews, I know people think, Well, gee, I didn’t jump in soon enough,” Wallace said. “I guess I didn’t realize — and there was no way you could, hindsight being 20/20 — that this was going to be the president’s strategy, not just for the beginning of the debate but the entire debate.”
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump ‘is trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube’ on his white supremacist support
Once again, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists when he was asked to do so. Instead, he proclaimed, "stand back and stand by," before saying, "this is not going to end well."
The white supremacist militia group the Proud Boys took up the president's quote and promote it along with their logo with t-shirts.
In a segment on MSNBC's "Deadline White House," host Nicolle Wallace explained that it is clear Trump is trying to "put the toothpaste back in the tube," but it likely won't help.
"Joe Biden had, not only, the moral high ground there, but the facts on his side," said Wallace. "And just in the last hour, Donald Trump sought to put the toothpaste back in the tube by telling the Proud Boys to, 'stand down and let law enforcement do its job.' Now, think about that. He said that as though law enforcement's job wouldn't include policing white extremism. This comes after Donald Trump's own FBI director, like Biden said there, testified that white supremacists represent the greatest domestic terror threat, not Antifa, which Donald Trump, of course, tried to conflate last night."