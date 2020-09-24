Conservative columnist says Trump could be ‘in for a rude awakening’ in the first presidential debate
The first of three presidential debates is scheduled for this Tuesday, September 29 and will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who leans conservative but is by no means one of President Donald Trump’s mindless sycophants. Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, can both expect some hardball questions from the Fox News host.
Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin laid out how there are many issues on which Trump is vulnerable, suggesting questions on everything from the U.S. Supreme Court to health care.
It remains to be seen who Trump will nominate for the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but it’s obvious that Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are determined to ram a far-right nominee through the U.S. Senate as quickly as possible. And Rubin’s suggested questions for the first debate include “Mr. President, have any of your Supreme Court nominees assured that they will vote in your favor? If so, on what issue?” and “Mr. President, are you certain the nominee is going to reverse Roe v. Wade? Or strike down the Affordable Care Act?”
Another question Rubin suggests for Wallace is, “Mr. President, do you want the next justice to vote to reverse same-sex marriage? Protection for gay and transgender rights under the Civil Rights Act?”
Rubin also recommends that Wallace ask Trump about what the Senate majority leader has described as the “McConnell Rule.” Following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court — and McConnell refused to even consider Obama’s centrist nominee, insisting that under the “McConnell Rule,” it was unfair to vote on a Supreme Court nominee during a presidential election year. Trump agreed. But McConnell and Trump have flip-flopped on “the McConnell Rule” now that Trump is the one making a nomination ahead of a presidential election.
Despite her clear preference in the race, she doesn’t think Biden should be entirely let off easy. He must explain himself, too. She suggested asking: “Mr. Biden, how is your plan different than what Trump has done?” and “Mr. Biden, should you have ended rallies sooner? Do you think Trump is endangering his supporters?”
Those would be good questions, as Biden not only needs to attack Trump’s record — he also needs to spell out, in detail, what he would do differently if elected president in November.
Wallace, Rubin explains, “released the following debate topics, each of which will get about 15 minutes in a 90-minute debate: the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election. Trump, who reportedly has not practiced for the debate, may be in for a rude awakening next week.”
