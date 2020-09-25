Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative columnist slams Republicans’ muted response to Trump’s election threat

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald J. Trump speaks to a large crowd at the "Keep America Great" rally held at the Wildwoods Convention Center. (Benjamin Clapp / Shutterstock.com)

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says Republicans simply countering President Trump refusal to acknowledge that he’ll allow for a peaceful transition of power isn’t enough.

Rubin lays out steps that should be taken to head off what she sees is Trump’s plan to delegitimize the 2020 election, the first one being for FBI Director Christopher Wray to speak out and make clear that Trump’s disparaging of mail-in voting is unfounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, according to Rubin, “no federal employee, least of all Justice Department employees, should participate in attempts to suppress or discredit the vote.”

The media should do their part as well, Rubin says, by reporting on “every false utterance from Trump that mail-in ballots are unsafe, and repeat again that they have a minuscule rate of fraud. They must remind voters that this rhetoric is part of a pattern and is unprecedented for any official, let alone the president.”

“Trump’s outlandish threat to our electoral system should serve as an indictment of Senate Republicans who left him in office despite overwhelming evidence of abuse of power,” Rubin writes. “Now, the rest of us — Republicans, Democrats, independents, officeholders, civil servants, the media and ordinary voters — must step into the breach.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist slams Republicans’ muted response to Trump’s election threat

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says Republicans simply countering President Trump refusal to acknowledge that he'll allow for a peaceful transition of power isn't enough.

Rubin lays out steps that should be taken to head off what she sees is Trump's plan to delegitimize the 2020 election, the first one being for FBI Director Christopher Wray to speak out and make clear that Trump's disparaging of mail-in voting is unfounded.

Also, according to Rubin, "no federal employee, least of all Justice Department employees, should participate in attempts to suppress or discredit the vote."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Maine voters lash out at ‘flip-flopping’ Susan Collins as her election hopes crumble: ‘She’s just playing a game’

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

According to in-depth interviews with Maine voters, Sen. Susan Collins (R) has a lot of damage control to do in her home state if she has any hope of hanging on to her seat on November 3rd.

With Collins trailing in the polls to Democrat Sara Gideon, Politico dispatched Kathryn Miles to the state to interview voters and what she found was an assortment of voters who have become disenchanted with the formerly popular senator -- mainly due to her bowing to the whims of Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer performs pushups in front of her coffin

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer did pushups in front of her coffin as her body lay in state.

The late justice's body lay in repose in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, after the 87-year-old Ginsburg died Sept. 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her trainer Bryant Johnson, approached her coffin, dropped to his knees and then performed three pushups, before rising again to his feet, pausing for a moment at attention and then bowing slightly.

Ginsburg became famous for her twice-weekly workouts, which she continued through her cancer treatment and the coronavirus pandemic, and she once described Johnson as "the most important person" in her life.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE