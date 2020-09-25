Conservative columnist slams Republicans’ muted response to Trump’s election threat

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says Republicans simply countering President Trump refusal to acknowledge that he’ll allow for a peaceful transition of power isn’t enough.
Rubin lays out steps that should be taken to head off what she sees is Trump’s plan to delegitimize the 2020 election, the first one being for FBI Director Christopher Wray to speak out and make clear that Trump’s disparaging of mail-in voting is unfounded.
Also, according to Rubin, “no federal employee, least of all Justice Department employees, should participate in attempts to suppress or discredit the vote.”
The media should do their part as well, Rubin says, by reporting on “every false utterance from Trump that mail-in ballots are unsafe, and repeat again that they have a minuscule rate of fraud. They must remind voters that this rhetoric is part of a pattern and is unprecedented for any official, let alone the president.”
“Trump’s outlandish threat to our electoral system should serve as an indictment of Senate Republicans who left him in office despite overwhelming evidence of abuse of power,” Rubin writes. “Now, the rest of us — Republicans, Democrats, independents, officeholders, civil servants, the media and ordinary voters — must step into the breach.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
