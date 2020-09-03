Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative explains how Trump is working to rig the election: ‘This isn’t a cover-up — it’s what’s ahead’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Fox News (screengrab)

Amanda Carpenter is not a liberal. She not even a moderate. She’s worked for two of the most right wing Republican Senators and at several far right wing publications. Now a CNN conservative contributor, Carpenter is also anti-Trump. And she’s warning about how she thinks President Donald Trump is already rigging the election.

Wednesday evening she posted a Twitter thread in response to Attorney General Bill Barr’s disastrous and disturbing CNN interview. One part of his comments, she says, that “set off alarm bells” for her was Barr’s odd insistence that a foreign government could send thousands of fake ballots to rig the election – and that he refused to offer and evidence, other than what he says is “logic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s Barr making the strange claim to Wolf Blitzer. Notice how Blitzer seems stunned and for a moment speechless when Barr says “logic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpenter, who by the way was a senior staffer for Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Jim DeMint, goes on to explain her reasoning.

Basically, she’s saying Trump is going full-force against mail-in ballots, while the Trump administration lays the groundwork to blame China for rigging the election against him. Carpenter explains how:

“Let me tell you why. Trump has said the election will be rigged. He has cast aspersions over mail-in ballots. And now the AG is suggesting foreign interference w mail in ballots. While the Admin refuses to provide oral briefings about election interference to Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, the Trump administration has notified Congress it will no longer provide them with in-person intelligence briefings. Only written information.

“That means whatever written story about election interference that goes to Congress is the story,” she continues. “No pushback. And print material leaks. They will set the narrative. Barr and others are saying don’t worry about Russia. It’s China that’s the problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

China allegedly is in favor of a Biden presidency over as Trump presidency.

“You don’t need a crystal ball to see it. Blame China for rigging mail-in ballots,” she warns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This isn’t a cover-up. It’s what’s ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By the way, CNN Anchor and Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto seems to agree with Carpenter:

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin swing voters losing faith in Trump’s leadership: ‘I feel he just gave up’

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Wisconsin swing voters are losing faith in President Donald Trump's leadership, but they're also making excuses for his failures.

Axios conducted a focus group with voters in Oshkosh, where they found only two in 10 party-flippers planned to vote for Joe Biden in November -- including one Barack Obama-to-Trump voter who no longer backs the president.

"He’s been trying so hard I feel, but nothing is working," said participant Kaycee W. "Everybody was fighting him every step of the way, so I feel he just gave up and isn’t trying as hard anymore."

The virtual Engagious/Schlessinger focus group of 10 swing voters was comprised of eight who had backed Trump in 2016 after voting for Obama in 2012, while the other two flipped from Mitt Romney to Hillary Clinton.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former GOP governor calls Trump a ‘bully’ — and endorses Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Detroit News reported that former Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) announced he would be voting for Joe Biden in November — blasting President Donald Trump as a "bully."

"As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years," wrote Snyder in an op-ed for the USA TODAY network. "It is tragedy watching our world suffer from one."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr believes the entire Black Lives Matter movement is ‘fundamentally illegitimate’: CNN’s Toobin

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday said that he believed Attorney General Bill Barr and other conservatives do not believe racism is a problem in the United States, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

While breaking down Barr's interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Toobin said that the Trump administration seems to believe that protests against police brutality were spawned by a mass delusion among Black Americans who believe they are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image