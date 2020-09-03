Conservative explains how Trump is working to rig the election: ‘This isn’t a cover-up — it’s what’s ahead’

Amanda Carpenter is not a liberal. She not even a moderate. She’s worked for two of the most right wing Republican Senators and at several far right wing publications. Now a CNN conservative contributor, Carpenter is also anti-Trump. And she’s warning about how she thinks President Donald Trump is already rigging the election.

Wednesday evening she posted a Twitter thread in response to Attorney General Bill Barr’s disastrous and disturbing CNN interview. One part of his comments, she says, that “set off alarm bells” for her was Barr’s odd insistence that a foreign government could send thousands of fake ballots to rig the election – and that he refused to offer and evidence, other than what he says is “logic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More than anything in the interview, this set off alarm bells in my mind. Loud ones. https://t.co/BhCHfmbNb9 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 2, 2020

Here’s Barr making the strange claim to Wolf Blitzer. Notice how Blitzer seems stunned and for a moment speechless when Barr says “logic.”

Attorney General Barr says he doesn’t have evidence that foreign countries could successfully interfere in the election with fake ballots. He says he’s “basing it on logic.” Wolf: Pardon? Barr: “Logic.” pic.twitter.com/FzzIRL2PrK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpenter, who by the way was a senior staffer for Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Jim DeMint, goes on to explain her reasoning.

Basically, she’s saying Trump is going full-force against mail-in ballots, while the Trump administration lays the groundwork to blame China for rigging the election against him. Carpenter explains how:

“Let me tell you why. Trump has said the election will be rigged. He has cast aspersions over mail-in ballots. And now the AG is suggesting foreign interference w mail in ballots. While the Admin refuses to provide oral briefings about election interference to Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, the Trump administration has notified Congress it will no longer provide them with in-person intelligence briefings. Only written information.

“That means whatever written story about election interference that goes to Congress is the story,” she continues. “No pushback. And print material leaks. They will set the narrative. Barr and others are saying don’t worry about Russia. It’s China that’s the problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

China allegedly is in favor of a Biden presidency over as Trump presidency.

“You don’t need a crystal ball to see it. Blame China for rigging mail-in ballots,” she warns.

So whattya think Trump and friends are angling to do here. You don’t need a crystal ball to see it. Blame China for rigging mail-in ballots somehow against Trump. Keep your eyes open people. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“This isn’t a cover-up. It’s what’s ahead.”

I saw this coming over the weekend when we got the news oral intel briefings were donezo. Here was my reaction. This isn’t a cover-up. It’s what’s ahead https://t.co/JKbUt5VlTp — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

By the way, CNN Anchor and Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto seems to agree with Carpenter: