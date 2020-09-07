Conservative reminds America how Trump made a slain veteran’s widow ‘cry even more’

President Donald Trump has spent much of the weekend pushing back against reports that he called fallen U.S. troops “losers” and “suckers.”

On Monday, conservative David Frum added to Trump’s woes by re-surfacing a video featuring Myeshia Johnson, the widow of a slain U.S. soldier. Her husband, Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, was killed by members of an Islamic State offshoot during an ambush in Niger.

In the video, from 2017, Myeshia describes a call she received from Trump after her husband’s death. “I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name, and that’s what hurt me the most, because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?” she explained.

“That’s what made me upset and cry even more, because my husband was an awesome soldier.”

Watch the video below: