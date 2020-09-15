Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative shames selfish anti-maskers for not caring about anyone other than themselves

Published

1 min ago

on

A man smokes a cigarette with his eyes covered by a face mask as he takes part in a protest against the use of protective masks during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2020. © REUTERS/Juan Medina

A conservative Bulwark columnist is shaming selfish anti-maskers for refusing to do the right thing and protect their fellow man.

Writing Tuesday, Brent Orrell cited a recent poll showing nearly 60 percent of Republicans find the number of deaths from the coronavirus “acceptable.” It matches the attitudes heard at President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies over the weekend where his supporters explained that they don’t need masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There may be a relatively simple explanation for this complacency: the pandemic has disproportionately affected populations that are mostly out of sight and mind for the majority of Americans: elderly in care homes, minorities, farm and food workers, and prisoners,” explained Orrell. “COVID-19, for much of America, is something that happens to other people and many of the others are very old, very poor, people of color, or some combination of all these characteristics. Low-income and minority populations are especially vulnerable to diseases, including COVID, and tend to suffer disproportionately from them. They also tend toward social invisibility and political weakness, unable to command our interest or public health resources.”

Worse than the heartbreaking stories of nurses, doctors, EMTs, teachers and other workers who shouldn’t have died is a sentiment that it was the price one pays for the country reopening. And when it comes to the elderly in care homes, the thought is that they were going to die anyway.

“Our real concern, the logic goes, should be for younger people who have their whole lives ahead of them and are sacrificing their economic futures to lockdowns,” said Orrell. “This collapse of the inter-generational compact has been far more effective at killing them off than any death panel dreamed up in Sarah Palin’s fevered imagination.”

Black and Hispanic Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the virus as access to healthcare in such communities is more challenging than White counterparts. “Blacks and Hispanics are nearly five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than whites are, and death rates among African Americans are more than double those of whites,” Orrell said, citing the CDC.

Farmworkers and food processing plant employees, who are primarily Latino, have seen huge spikes too. “Since March, there have been over 40,000 infections among meatpacking employees and 200 deaths,” the report cited. Outbreaks have happened in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Oklahoma meatpacking plants, which then meant a shortage in some meats in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other group ignored is the prison population, where COVID-19 can spread quickly in overcrowded institutions. Orrell explained that few Americans care about the safety and wellness of people behind bars. It’s based on a “heartless logic that those who have been convicted of crimes deserve everything they get, including the brutality, disease, and possibly death that comes along with their sentences.”

“Coronavirus is not something that can be hand-waved away as ‘someone else’s problem,'” he closed. “Whether outbreaks are in major agricultural centers, nursing homes, minority-heavy border regions, prisons, or anywhere else they should concern us all.”

He told conservatives to think about it the next time they ignore social distancing rules or “refuse to wear a mask that might spare another person’s illness or death. The health and well-being you’re endangering might turn out to be your own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full column at the Bulwark.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The media — and Robert Mueller — keep making the same mistakes with Trump: Columnist

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The political media is making the same mistakes that helped President Donald Trump get elected -- and avoid any serious consequences from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

Veteran journalist James Fallows, in a new column for The Atlantic, argues that rules and standards won't stand up to a candidate or president who refuses to respect the norms expected from him, and that asymmetry produces fundamental failures.

"Many of our most influential editors and reporters are acting as if the rules that prevailed under previous American presidents are still in effect," Fallows writes. "But this president is different; the rules are different; and if it doesn’t adapt, fast, the press will stand as yet another institution that failed in a moment of crucial pressure."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Liar-in-chief’ Trump has broken the last vestiges of trust Americans had in their government

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

For the last four years, the busiest people in journalism have been the fact-checkers who compile Trump’s lies, which total well over 20,000. Early in this administration, there were discussions about what it would mean to have a president that the people couldn’t trust. At the time, it was feared that, should Trump proclaim that military intervention in a country like Iran was necessary, the majority wouldn’t believe him. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

This GOP senate candidate was conspicuously absent from Trump’s recent event in her own state — here’s why

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

After a MAGA rally in Henderson, Nevada near Las Vegas on Sunday, September 13, President Donald Trump headed to Phoenix for a “Latinos for Trump” event the following day — and one Trump ally who was conspicuously absent from that event, according to Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire, was Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona.

During a Tuesday, September 15 appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Lemire told hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that while Republican Gov. Doug Ducey was at the “Latinos for Trump” event, McSally was nowhere to be found — despite the fact that she is one of Trump’s most high-profile supporters in Arizona, where the president has been trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in recent polls. McSally’s office, Lemire noted, has said that she was unable to attend because she was busy with some Senate-related obligations, but Lemire was skeptical and speculated that the real reason for McSally’s absence was her fear that being in Trump’s presence in Phoenix would damage her already-struggling campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image