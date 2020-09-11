Quantcast
Connect with us

Cops scramble to stop Trump-loving conspiracy nuts from blaming antifa for forest fires

Published

1 min ago

on

A home burns in Vacaville, California, as the fast-moving fires in the Golden State have prompted widespread evacuations. (JOSH EDELSON AFP)

As forest fires burn throughout the western United States, public safety officials are having to deal with misinformation campaigns run by QAnon pages that are falsely accusing antifa activists of committing arson.

NBC News reports that police and local officials are “fighting a wave of misinformation from false rumors spread in neighborhood Facebook groups and on far-right websites that antifa activists were setting the blazes” that have been consuming the West Coast all week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumors have been spread with the help of Facebook pages supportive of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is secretly working to uncover a global pedophile ring run by the Democratic Party.

The Washington-based East Pierce Firefighters IAFF Local 3520 this week said that Facebook had become “an absolute cesspool of misinformation” about the fires, and urged everyone to not share any unverified information about the origins of the fires.

However, so far law enforcement officials have been unable to dissuade Trump-loving websites from pushing conspiracy theories.

“Despite protestations from law enforcement, rumors have spread through far-right Facebook groups and news websites like Gateway Pundit and the Post Millennial in stories alleging without evidence that Jeff Acord, a 36-year-old man arrested on charges of starting a fire in Puyallup, Washington, was an ‘antifa militant,'” NBC News reports.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump scorched by ex-judge in new Flynn case filing: ‘Corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system’

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

A retired judge scalded the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump in a new filing in the case against Michael Flynn.

Former judge John Gleeson filed a brief Friday accusing the president of improperly pressuring the Justice Department to drop the case against his former national security adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russia, reported Bloomberg.

“In the United States, presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty -- twice, before two different judges -- and whose guilt is obvious,” Gleeson wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Anthony Fauci sneaks in a slam of Trump during MSNBC interview

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Friday suggested it was "not a good thing" for President Donald Trump to downplay the threat of COVID-19.

During an interview on MSNBC, Fauci was asked about a new recording from journalist Bob Woodward, in which Trump admitted he was downplaying the novel coronavirus outbreak despite knowing that it was "deadly stuff."

"You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in with Woodward in February. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Wake up!’ John Kasich explains to Meghan McCain why GOP voters should back Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain hasn't publicly committed to voting for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, and she asked fellow Republican John Kasich how he reconciled his decision.

The former Ohio governor has endorsed Biden and even spoke at the Democratic National Convention, but McCain still hasn't decided whether she'll vote for the Democratic family friend instead of backing some other candidate against the president -- who she vowed not to back.

"Governor, I actually have been looking forward to having you on to ask this question because you know my family," she said. "I was raised with a certain set of values and principles and I was raised conservative. I've only gotten more conservative as I've gotten older, and I'm almost nine months pregnant."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image