Quantcast
Connect with us

Couple calls cops on Black teacher for taking photos for her online classroom

Published

14 mins ago

on

On August 14, an altercation took place at Red Hawk Elementary School in Temecula, California, where physical education teacher Tiffany Suetos apparently was taking photos for her online classroom when she was confronted by a couple who lived nearby, the Valley News reports.

According to a police report, a woman confronted Suetos, who is Black, and said she “exited her residence and requested to know the reason why Suetos was on school grounds, her name, and requested to know if she was an employee of the district.” The woman reportedly thought Suetos was taking pictures of her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suetos said the couple continued to interrogate her, yelling at her from their property. Suetos told them she she was a teacher at the school and then left the area and told another school employee about the incident. After speaking to a school resource officer and the principal about the incident, she said that she could find no reason for the confrontation other than the fact that she is Black. According to Valley News, the woman told police that “there had been burglaries in the neighborhood, and she did not see any form of identification on Suetos.” The couple told the outlet that they simply felt they were protecting their neighborhood.

The couple also said they felt “intimidated” because someone had recently wrote “Black Lives Matter” in chalk in front of their home.

But Suetos thinks there’s something more sinister at play.

“There are racist people within every ethnicity, within every culture, and just because this happened to them, which my heart goes out to them, that doesn’t negate the fact that they reacted off of pure perception and unknowing bias when they saw me, and that perception in turn, it turned into action, which is why they continued to yell,” Suetos said. “So this implicit bias, this unknown bias they had when they saw me, they made this connection that I’m a burglar.”

Six days after the incident, a group of Temecula Valley Unified educators organized a protest outside the school to show their support for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suetos said she’s not angry at the couple.

“With that said, I still forgive them,” Suetos said. “I don’t think that they’re racist, but I also don’t think that they realized the connection that they made, whether it was consciously or unconsciously, when they looked at me and they saw me and assumed that I was a burglar.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You’re not listening’: Rand Paul gets schooled at Senate’s COVID-19 hearing as he clashes with Fauci

Published

1 min ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Wednesday during a Senate hearing on the novel coronavirus.

Paul questioned whether lockdowns were an effective strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19. Later, he criticized Fauci for praising New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"You've lauded New York for their policy. New York has had the highest death rate in the world -- on how can we be jumping up and down saying Cuomo did a great job?" Paul said.

"You've misconstrued that, senator, and you've done that repetitively in the past," Fauci fired back. "They got hit very badly. They made some mistakes. Right now, if you look at what's going on right now, the things that are going on in New York to get their test positivity 1% or less is because they are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump isn’t even smart enough to be a white nationalist: White House officials

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump might not be smart enough to understand white nationalism, according to multiple officials who've served under him.

White House officials revealed some of the president's bigotry to the Washington Post toward Black and Jewish people, but several officials questioned his intellect and pointed out that he saved his worst vitriol for women.

"Several officials said that Trump is not a disciplined enough thinker to grasp the full dimensions of the white nationalist agenda, let alone embrace it," the Post reported. "Others pointed out that they have observed him making far more offensive comments about women, insisting that his scorn is all-encompassing and therefore shouldn’t be construed as racist."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘As if Putin wrote it’: Ron Johnson gets hammered on Senate floor over ‘disgraceful’ Hunter Biden report

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lashed out at Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday for overseeing a probe into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The report, which Johnson hopes will impact the November election, accuses Hunter Biden of “conflicts of interest” for a "very awkward" relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The report, however, found no evidence that the relationship affected U.S. policy.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE