Quantcast
Connect with us

Cuomo slams ‘manical’ Trump and calls him a ‘joke’ for threatening to pull federal funds from NYC

Published

2 hours ago

on

ALBANY, N.Y. — A fuming Gov. Andrew Cuomo painted President Donald Trump as a “maniacal” “tabloid cartoon” who better watch his back if returns to the Big Apple after the commander-in-chief threatened to cut off federal funds to his hometown over rising crime.The governor unleashed a lengthy tirade against Trump Wednesday evening, accusing the president of having a grudge against the city because New York “knows him for the joke he is.”“We’re talking about the worst president for New York City in history,” Cuomo said during an evening call with reporters. “Those who know him best, like him lea…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Man pulls gun on 77-year-old Black woman during Black Lives Matter protest

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Sylvia Dollarson's great grandson was killed by Portland police in 2017. Last Friday night, she was attending a Black Lives Matter protest when someone pulled a gun on her, KGW8 reports.

“We had a man say, ‘All lives matter,’” said Dollarson's daughter Donna Hayes. “I had a megaphone and I said, ‘All lives can't matter until Black lives matter.’ That was education.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative explains how Trump is working to rig the election: ‘This isn’t a cover-up — it’s what’s ahead’

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Amanda Carpenter is not a liberal. She not even a moderate. She's worked for two of the most right wing Republican Senators and at several far right wing publications. Now a CNN conservative contributor, Carpenter is also anti-Trump. And she's warning about how she thinks President Donald Trump is already rigging the election.

Wednesday evening she posted a Twitter thread in response to Attorney General Bill Barr's disastrous and disturbing CNN interview. One part of his comments, she says, that "set off alarm bells" for her was Barr's odd insistence that a foreign government could send thousands of fake ballots to rig the election – and that he refused to offer and evidence, other than what he says is "logic."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wrongly believes a NYT reporter said he had Parkinson’s disease — and he won’t shut up about it: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump falsely believes that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman accused him of having Parkinson's disease -- and he reportedly won't shut up about it.

Sources tell The Daily Beast that Trump's anger at Haberman started in June when she filed a story about the president facing "new questions about his health... after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image