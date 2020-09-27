Virus curfew to be lifted in Australia as global deaths near a million
Melbourne (AFP) – An overnight curfew in Australia’s second-largest city will be lifted this week, officials said Sunday, even as the global coronavirus toll inched towards one million dead.Despite the number of infections worldwide passing 32 million — with the US state of New York reporting a fresh spike — more than 10,000 anti-lockdown protesters demonstrated in central London ahead of the re-imposition of restrictions there.In more positive news, residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan — where the virus emerged last year — reported a hesitant return to normalcy, while the French Open go…
Paris inaugurates city’s first park honoring a Black woman
The city of Paris inaugurated a public garden Saturday honoring a woman who fought for the liberation of slaves on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo also announced plans to erect a statue to the woman, Solitude, at the site in northeastern Paris. It will be the city’s first statue honoring a Black woman.
Amid global protests against monuments to white men linked to colonialism or the slave trade, French leaders have resisted taking down statues but pushed instead to design new monuments to more diverse, lesser-known historical figures.
Solitude was born around 1772 to an African slave who was raped by a white sailor on the ship bringing her to the Antilles, according to newspaper Le Monde.
Suspect in Paris knife attack was not on police radar
The primary suspect in Friday’s knife attack outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo was not on police radar – despite a recent arrest for carrying a weapon.
The suspected assailant was arrested in June, but had not been previously flagged for possible religious radicalisation, according to the interior ministry.
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that the 18-year-old suspect arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor, apparently from Pakistan, but that his identity was still being verified.
Two people were wounded in the attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices, in Paris’s eastern 11th arrondissement (district). The suspect, his face speckled with blood, was arrested by police on the steps of the Bastille Opera House, not far from the scene.
7 arrested after ‘Islamist act of terror’ near Charlie Hebdo in Paris
France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has described a knife attack near the former editorial offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo as an "Islamist act of terrorism."There is little doubt that it is another "bloody attack" on the country, the minister said on French television.Darmanin said he had asked the police to look into whether the threat of terrorist acts being carried out on the streets of France had been underestimated.He later announced that certain sites in the country are to be better protected."I have today given the order that all symbolic places where attacks have tak... (more…)