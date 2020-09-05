‘Cutting corners everywhere’: Engineers say parts of Trump’s wall will collapse months after it was built
A new engineering report set to be filed in federal court has said that Republican President Donald Trump’s privately constructed 3-mile border fence, built in 2020 by North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel, will fall down due to extensive erosion in a matter of months if it’s not fixed and maintained.
The wall was built by the nonprofit “We Build the Wall”, a group that’s currently under federal investigation for illegally spending most of the $25 million it raised to help President Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.
Fisher Sand and Gravel company president Tommy Fisher, a regular Fox News guest, had called his company’s fence the “Lamborghini” of border walls. However, Alex Mayer, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso told the Texas Tribune. “It’s not a Lamborghini, it’s a $500 used car…. It seems like they are cutting corners everywhere.”
Mark Tompkins, an environmental engineer hired by the National Butterfly Center wildlife refuge to examine the wall for a lawsuit alleging that Trump’s wall is destroying the local ecology, said that heavy rains, flooding, and erosion common to the Rio Grande Valley — where the wall is located — will likely cause it to tumble in a matter of months.
“When extreme flow events, laden with sediment and debris, completely undermine the foundation of the fence and create a flow path under the fence or cause a segment of the fence to topple into the river, unpredictable and damaging hydraulics will occur,” Tompkins wrote in a court affidavit.
A second report by the Millennium Engineers Group found that “gaps up to three feet wide and waist-deep, concrete cracking, construction flaws” caused by “substandard construction material” will cause the wall to fall soon as well.
Fisher has said that the reports’ findings are normal post-construction issues. The Trump Administration has given Fisher’s firms $2 billion in federal contracts to build more border wall segments.
There are 5 terrifying scenarios where 2020 could come down to 1 electoral vote
With 2020 election ballots already being mailed to North Carolina, all eyes are on the 2020 presidential election.
Many states saw a surge of voting during the primaries, as voters chose to vote from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With coronavirus largely sideling the campaigns, there remains a great deal of uncertainty as to who might happen with the election.
It is against that backdrop that CNN elections analyst Harry Enten laid our four scenarios where the election could come to a single electoral vote -- and one that results in a tie.
A new report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform found that the Trump Administration repeatedly delayed an Obama-era order from the health-technology company Philips for 10,000 ventilators, wasting half-a-billion dollars for machines that won’t even arrive until September 2022.
According to the report, in 2014, the Obama Administration signed a contract with Philips to add 10,000 ventilators to the nation’s stockpile by June 2019. Though Philips delayed the fulfillment until November 2019, had they been held to that deadline, the nation would have had plenty of ventilators for when the coronavirus epidemic started in March 2020.
900,000 Pennsylvanians could face eviction this fall if government fails to act
Every day when 23-year-old Brittany Bells arrives at her apartment in Allentown — a city of around 100,000 in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt — she fears an eviction notice could be tacked to the door. Since the start of the pandemic, Bells, who says she has always paid rent on time, has been in her landlord's crosshairs. Her fears were heightened after her father died in August; he co-signed her lease back in 2018, and she accuses her landlords of harassing her ever since he passed away. Despite paying rent on time since the pandemic started, and keeping up with the occasional late fees that she accrued before then, she tells Salon that the pandemic provided her landlord with an opportunity to kick her out — and they pounced.