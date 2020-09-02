Damning supercut shows Mike Pence to be painfully short on details of ‘critical moments of the Trump presidency’

A new book by New York Times reporter Michael Shmidt reported that when President Donald Trump made an unannounced hospital visit in November 2019, Vice President Mike Pence was prepared to temporarily take over if the commander in chief needed to go under anesthesia. Pence, however, is quite vague when asked about what exactly happened that month — and a collage of clips aired by CNN this week shows that vagueness and using the words “I don’t recall” or “I don’t have any recollection” have been common with the vice president.
ADVERTISEMENT
Before airing the video, CNN’s Brianna Keillar argued: “It seems that being on the verge of stepping into the role of leader of the free world is something you’d remember, right? But there’s a clear pattern with Pence when it comes to some of the critical moments of the Trump presidency — whether it’s the Ukraine scandal or a contentious meeting in the White House.”
In the video, one sees clips of Pence, during the Ukraine scandal, discussing everyone from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ambassador Gordon Sondland — and he is consistently short on details. Pence, discussing Trump’s now-infamous July 25, 2019 phone call with Zelensky, says, “I have no recollection of having seen the transcript of the call.” And Pence says that he has no recollection of U.S. aid to Ukraine being tied to any type of investigations.
Watch the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Hershel “Woody” Williams fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and on February 25, 1945, he became a "bonafide America hero," according to the Daily Beast's Nick Shager.
"Having landed two days earlier on the Japanese island, Williams was ordered by his commander to join a squadron tasked with clearing out a series of pillboxes (concrete enemy bunkers). On their way to the first of these outposts, all of Williams’ comrades were killed, but the young Marine persevered, eliminating everyone inside the pillbox with his trusty flamethrower," Shager writes. "Over the next four hours, he refueled his weapon five more times in order to singlehandedly take out the area’s remaining collection of pillboxes."
A Republican candidate in Fresno, California, has released an advertisement touting his work with Barack Obama. But, according to the Fresno Bee, the former president says the candidate, David Valadao, does not have his support.
Valadao is currently running to retake his former House seat against Democratic incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. A recent advertisement released by Valadao's campaign states: “An independent problem solver, (Valadao) worked with President Obama to bring more water to the Central Valley, made health care more accessible, and stood up to his own party to reform immigration and protect Dreamers.”
In November 2019, President Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland — and this week, New York Times reporter Michael Shmidt reported that Vice President Mike Pence was prepared to temporarily take over as acting president if Trump need to go under anesthesia. Regardless, Trump allies, including Republican Ronny Jackson, are maintaining that Trump’s Walter Reed visit was nothing serious. And CNN’s Brianna Keillar gave Jackson’s claims a rigorous fact-check on Wednesday.