DeBlasio announces fines for people who refuse to wear masks in certain NYC neighborhoods amid alarming surge
NEW YORK — People who refuse to wear face masks in neighborhoods where COVID is surging will be fined and private schools there face possible closure, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.The city is sending “hundreds” of staffers to hand out masks and spread information in parts of Brooklyn and Queens undergoing an alarming surge in coronavirus, he said.Gravesend/Homecrest, Midwood, Kew Gardens, Edgemere/Far Rockaway, Borough Park, Bensonhurst/Mapleton, Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay and Flatlands/Midwood have been fueling a surge in the city’s coronavirus rate, which reached 3.25%. Th…
COVID-19
DeBlasio announces fines for people who refuse to wear masks in certain NYC neighborhoods amid alarming surge
NEW YORK — People who refuse to wear face masks in neighborhoods where COVID is surging will be fined and private schools there face possible closure, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.The city is sending “hundreds” of staffers to hand out masks and spread information in parts of Brooklyn and Queens undergoing an alarming surge in coronavirus, he said.Gravesend/Homecrest, Midwood, Kew Gardens, Edgemere/Far Rockaway, Borough Park, Bensonhurst/Mapleton, Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay and Flatlands/Midwood have been fueling a surge in the city’s coronavirus rate, which reached 3.25%. Th... (more…)
COVID-19
Illinois governor to isolate for a second time after another staffer tests positive for coronavirus
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going into self-isolation for the second time after a third staff member in his office tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office said Tuesday.The unidentified staff member tested negative Wednesday during a routine screening for employees in the governor’s office but was tested again Monday after developing symptoms and that test came back positive, according to the governor’s office.The staff member attended a Wednesday event with Pritzker in Chicago and traveled with the governor to Marion on Thursday and Marseilles on Sunday.Both Pritzker and... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Dr. Anthony Fauci: Some of Fox News’ COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ is ‘outlandish’
When MSNBC and CNN were reporting, earlier this year, that COVID-19 was shaping up to be the worst global health crisis since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918/1919, many of the opinion hosts at Fox News were downplaying its severity and claiming that the media coverage of the novel coronavirus was overblown — and months later, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, parts of the right-wing cable news outlet continue to be a source of dangerous misinformation.