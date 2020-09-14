DeJoy boosted his donations to GOP campaigns when postmaster general job opened up: report

As soon as the job for Postmaster General opened up, Louis DeJoy ticked up his donations to GOP political campaigns, according to written testimony to Congress from Lisa Graves, the executive director of the watchdog group True North Research.

“In the 2019-2020 cycle, DeJoy has given more than $1.5 million to GOP candidates and campaigns, the bulk of which has gone to aid Trump’s 2020 election strategy, Graves said. The sum includes nearly $80,000 to aid GOP Senate races since last December, when the former Postmaster General announced she would resign,” Bloomberg reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Graves, this level of partisanship “undermines public trust in the Postal Service as an institution.”

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.