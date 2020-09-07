DeJoy regrets ‘if’ employees felt uncomfortable when he asked them to break the law
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor and fundraiser, is out with a statement expressing “regret” after The Washington Post published a bombshell report that when he was CEO of New Breed Logistics he reimbursed employees for making donations to Republican candidates, a practice that is illegal.
In his very specific statement DeJoy’s personal spokesperson, Monty Hagler, does not fully deny he engaged in the illegal practice.
“Mr. DeJoy was never notified by the New Breed employees referenced by the Washington Post of any pressure they might have felt to make a contribution and he regrets if any employee felt uncomfortable for any reason.”
DeJoy”encouraged employees and family members to be active in their communities, schools, churches, civic groups, sporting events, and the politics, that governs [sic] our nation.”
It also claims DeJoy “consistently provided family members and employees with various volunteer opportunities to get involved in activities that a family member or employee might feel was important or enjoyable to that individual.”
A former director of human resources at New Breed Logistics told the Post “Louis was a national fundraiser for the Republican Party. He asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses.”
A separate Washington Post article states the “law is clear, but it’s less certain whether DeJoy could face consequences.”
DeJoy is already under fire for his attempts to dismantle the U.S. Postal Service’s operations, including the removal of hundreds of mail boxes, and the removal of what would be hundreds of high-speed mail sorting machines, as well as the elimination of overtime – all barely months before the election.
Last week the House of Representatives subpoenaed DeJoy after he refused to produce requested documents, ignoring deadlines to do so. In a statement he said he was “surprised and confused.”
Copy of full statement:
Louis DeJoy issues a response to alleged illegal donations via his private spokesperson. This response does not read like a denial. He “regrets” making employees feel uncomfortable? #USPS pic.twitter.com/7BX0HXp16l
— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 7, 2020
