DeJoy ‘surprised and confused’ after House Oversight Committee subpoenas him for ignoring deadlines
The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee has followed through on its promise to subpoena the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, after he failed to meet deadlines for document production in both the House and Senate.
“You are hereby commanded to be and appear before the Committee on Oversight and Reform,” the subpoena, signed by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) reads.
BREAKING: Chair @RepMaloney subpoenas PMG Louis #DeJoy for docs he is withholding from Congress on widespread #postalservice delays. pic.twitter.com/vtP6ar9T4q
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) September 2, 2020
The Postmaster General says he was “surprised and confused” upon receiving the subpoena.
“We remain surprised and confused by Chairwoman Maloney’s insistence on issuing a subpoena to the Postal Service in the midst of ongoing dialogue with her staff,” the USPS says, as USAToday’s Nicholas Wu reports. “We fully intend to comply with our obligations under the law.”
The Committee has been investigating why the USPS has been removing hundreds of mail sorting machines and post office collection boxes, also known as mailboxes, and suspending overtime.
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez weighs in:
If the USPS is surprised we are issuing a subpoena, it’s because they weren’t listening.
I said directly in the hearing that if DeJoy didn’t quickly hand over documents, we should issue a subpoena.
They knew the consequences of stalling. Now, where‘s his unaltered calendar? https://t.co/raNrSytmz6
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020
This is really all Trump’s got?: columnist
Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen couldn't help but ask after President Donald Trump's visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin: Really? This is all you've got?
In his Wednesday column, Olsen noted that Trump's visit had all of the components available for the perfect photo-op for a president. Instead, he parlayed it into another divisive meet-and-greet that played up the racial divisions between his supporters and the rest of the country.
‘Vaccination theater’: Experts warn as CDC tells states to be ‘fully operational’ for COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1
Experts are raising alarms after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a letter to governors last week instructing them to be "fully operational" for deploying a coronavirus vaccine on or even before November 1.
“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities,” Dr. Robert Redfield (photo, right), CDC Director, said in the August 27 letter, McClatchy DC reports, “and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020.”
WWII Medal of Honor recipient recalls his experience fighting fascists
Hershel “Woody” Williams fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and on February 25, 1945, he became a "bonafide America hero," according to the Daily Beast's Nick Shager.
"Having landed two days earlier on the Japanese island, Williams was ordered by his commander to join a squadron tasked with clearing out a series of pillboxes (concrete enemy bunkers). On their way to the first of these outposts, all of Williams’ comrades were killed, but the young Marine persevered, eliminating everyone inside the pillbox with his trusty flamethrower," Shager writes. "Over the next four hours, he refueled his weapon five more times in order to singlehandedly take out the area’s remaining collection of pillboxes."