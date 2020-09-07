‘Delusional’ Trump hammered for claiming to get ‘high marks’ for his coronavirus response: ‘Having another stroke, are we?’

President Donald Trump was quickly set upon by critics on Monday, after claiming that he was getting praised for his coronavirus response.

On Twitter, Trump wrote: “Starting to get VERY high marks in our handling of the Coronavirus (China Virus), especially when compared to other countries and areas of the world. Now the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast!”

Trump’s tweet came as the nation’s coronavirus death toll approached 190,000.

Many of the president’s critics on the social media platform described him as delusional. See some responses below:

To be fair, Trump is right. We are getting VERY high marks. For deaths. 190,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus. — “Zack” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) September 7, 2020

Imagine bragging, six months into this fucking thing, that he's *starting* to get high marks for handling it. https://t.co/I334vATsJl — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 7, 2020

You are beyond delusional. When’s your tee-time today? — Mike Chappell (@panic4life23) September 7, 2020

Delusional and really bad to keep saying that. Did you see Mr. President those US death tolls for Coronavirus lately? And are you going to be the 1st to take the”fast” vaccinations you keep pushing? — YannaKay (@Yannakay1) September 7, 2020

The US is 4% of the population of the world. We have 25% of the coronavirus cases. All Trump has is lies. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 7, 2020

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is about to surpass 190,000 with nearly 6.3 million infections — both metrics by far the worst in the world — and the president is marveling at the “VERY high marks” he claims to be getting on his handling of the pandemic (polls show the opposite). https://t.co/M97FtrCK5C — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) September 7, 2020

Huh? 190,000 dead and you’re sociopathic ass is ranting about “high marks”? You’re delusional. Such a shame. Sad, really. This country is in shambles with you at the helm. It can’t end quick enough.

Sincerely,

Every sane American#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — Alex Skuby (@Alex_Skuby) September 7, 2020

High marks on the high number of infected and dead? Ok, I guess you are right on that. (Not that I’d be bragging…) — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) September 7, 2020

Translation: “At least 190,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. This is the only person giving me high marks.” https://t.co/aDJGkfqRvK pic.twitter.com/Il8Ze22FIu — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 7, 2020

High Marks? Having another stroke, are we? — Jimmy WEAR A MASK AND VOTE! Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) September 7, 2020

Could be true if by high marks he means high numbers of deaths, about 189,000 out of 890,000 in the world. More than a fifth of all deaths from just 4% of the world’s population. https://t.co/rnmKdO3XYd — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) September 7, 2020