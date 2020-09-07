Quantcast
‘Delusional’ Trump hammered for claiming to get ‘high marks’ for his coronavirus response: ‘Having another stroke, are we?’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Trump with eyes closed as he reflects on a statement about the success of the Farmers to Families Food Box feeding program. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump was quickly set upon by critics on Monday, after claiming that he was getting praised for his coronavirus response.

On Twitter, Trump wrote: “Starting to get VERY high marks in our handling of the Coronavirus (China Virus), especially when compared to other countries and areas of the world. Now the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast!”

Trump’s tweet came as the nation’s coronavirus death toll approached 190,000.

Many of the president’s critics on the social media platform described him as delusional. See some responses below:

