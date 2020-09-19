Democrat Teressa Greenfield leads GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in ‘Gold Standard’ poll of Iowa
The Des Moines Register released their latest polling of Iowa on Saturday.
“Democrat Theresa Greenfield leads Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in a Senate race that appears to be among the most competitive in the country,” the newspaper reported. “With just over six weeks to Election Day, the new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Greenfield leading 45% to 42% among likely voters. Another 3% say they would vote for someone else, 2% say they would not vote in the race and 7% are unsure.”
The poll, by J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., is widely respected and known as the “Gold Standard” survey of Iowa voters.
“I will admit to some skepticism about the numbers that we saw in June because we were so close to the primary and Theresa Greenfield was relatively unknown,” Selzer said of their last poll, which showed Greenfield leading Ernst 46% to 43%.
“But she is holding her own, and I think that says something about Joni Ernst’s vulnerability,” Selzer said.
Read the full report.
2020 Election
Democrat Teressa Greenfield leads GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in ‘Gold Standard’ poll of Iowa
The Des Moines Register released their latest polling of Iowa on Saturday.
"Democrat Theresa Greenfield leads Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in a Senate race that appears to be among the most competitive in the country," the newspaper reported. "With just over six weeks to Election Day, the new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Greenfield leading 45% to 42% among likely voters. Another 3% say they would vote for someone else, 2% say they would not vote in the race and 7% are unsure."
2020 Election
Trump promises America we will never see him again if Biden wins
President Donald Trump insisted he would withdraw from public life should he lose the 2020 presidential election.
Trump, who has been a public figure since he started appearing in tabloid stories in the 1980s, made the promise during a campaign rally North Carolina on Saturday.
"If I lose to him, I don't know what I'm going to do," Trump said, in comments that will stoke fears he may try to hold onto power regardless of the will of the voters.
"I will never speak to you again, you'll never see me," he vowed.
Trump was quickly ridiculed for his remarks. Here's some of what people were saying:
2020 Election
Lincoln Project releases devastating new ad against Republican Lindsey Graham
The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee had his own words used against him in a hard-hitting new ad from the Lincoln Project.
"If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump's term, and the primary process has started, we'll wait till the next election," Graham promised The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg in October of 2018.
It wasn't the only time Graham had made such a claim, as was pointed out by Vanita Gupta, the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.