Democrat Marquita Bradshaw jumps out of an airplane to draw attention to her Senate campaign
Tennessee Senate hopeful Marquita Bradshaw went skydiving on Tuesday, WJHL-TV reported.
Bradshaw told the network that she hopes the publicity stunt will “encourage voters to take a leap of faith with her.”
Bradshaw is running for the open seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander. She is facing Republican nominee Bill Hagerty.
HAPPENING NOW: Democratic US Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw will skydive in Greene County, calling it a ‘leap of faith’ reflective of her grassroots campaign pic.twitter.com/CiBZR0Ubfs
— Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 22, 2020
Democratic US Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw skydives in Greene County. She has landed safely. pic.twitter.com/Co4CJS6LPc
— Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 22, 2020
2020 Election
Ginsburg’s death sparks notorious divisions, exposes frailty of US judicial system
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s mortality haunted liberals in recent years and the death of the country’s beloved “RBG” has exposed the frailties of the US judicial selection process. But can the world’s leading democracy shed the American exceptionalism woven into its national DNA and heed the lessons?
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in October 2011, then US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was on a roll. Testifying before an audience composed largely of respectful high school, university and law school students, Scalia was extolling the virtues of one of the fundamental pillars of US democracy: the division of power.
2020 Election
‘Soldiers for Christ’: Trump cabinet Bible study teacher calls elections a ‘spiritual battle’ that ‘believers will win’
Ralph Drollinger, a Bible study teacher who uses his extraordinary access to top government officials in the United States and abroad to push right-wing policies as biblically mandated, distributed a Bible study Monday telling readers that “it is imperative that committed Christians be praying for an outcome that glorifies our Lord, and that believers will win office.”
“Don’t misinterpret the elections: they are first and foremost a spiritual battle requiring mature, spiritual weaponry,” Drollinger wrote in a Bible study distributed Monday. He also repeated his assertion that the only prayers that God hears and acts on are those of Christians.
2020 Election
Facebook warns of restrictions in case of US post-election turmoil
Facebook has contingency plans to block some content on its platform if civil unrest breaks out after the November US election, a top executive said.
Nick Clegg, a former deputy British prime minister who is Facebook's head of global affairs, said the top social platform could take exceptional steps to "restrict the circulation of content" in case of turmoil.
"We have acted aggressively in other parts of the world where we think that there is real civic instability and we obviously have the tools to do that," Clegg said in an interview published Tuesday in the Financial Times, in comments confirmed by AFP.