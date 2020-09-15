Democrat shocked by polling place plastered with Trump signs; demands Election Commission fix

On Tuesday, Tennessee congressional candidate Christopher Hale posted an image of what he said was a planned polling place in Bradley County. The site, in the photo, is decked out in huge flags that say “TRUMP SHOP 2020” and other pro-Trump images.

Most states ban electioneering within a certain distance of a polling site, which can include things as small as the shirts worn by voters.

I’m not bullshitting you. This is a voting location in my congressional district. After we win the election, I’ll be sure to drape the place with HALE YES flags. pic.twitter.com/Y1w5DxIJnW — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) September 15, 2020

I should properly credit the Bradley County Democrats with the photo. Thanks for doing your due diligence, y’all. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) September 15, 2020

We won’t the let Tennessee election authorities get away with this flagrant act of voter intimidation and suppression. We’ll fight back, and Lord knows, we’ll win—especially on November 3. pic.twitter.com/3eMIi5LjJk — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) September 15, 2020