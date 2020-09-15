Quantcast
Democratic opponent calls Lindsey Graham’s bluff

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Sen Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison (screengrabs)

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) Democratic opponent just called the senator’s bluff.

Last week, Graham demanded that his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison release his taxes. It was an odd demand, given Graham’s golfing buddy, President Donald Trump, continues to fight attempts to see his taxes.

In a passionate press conference, Graham proclaimed his commitment to government transparency. But he has yet to apply the same philosophy to his friend.

“I think you should release your tax returns if you’re running for president in 2020,” Graham said in 2019. “I think everybody should. That’s just my view. It’d be good for the country.”

He hasn’t echoed the same sentiment as the November election nears, however.

See the comments from Harrison below:


Trump randomly blames China after he’s asked if he believes in global warming

15 mins ago

September 15, 2020

Like a game of MadLibs, President Donald Trump shouted about China when he was asked whether he believed that global warming was real.

As the president left for a campaign vent in Pennsylvania, reporters shouted questions, including inquiries about his meeting with officials in California on Monday. Trump got into an exchange with California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, who suggested one of the problems causing the massive wildfires in the state was global climate change.

CNN’s Jake Tapper blasts Trump for spreading a ‘deranged and disgusting lie about Joe Biden’

16 mins ago

September 15, 2020

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, host Jake Tapper slammed President Trump's retweeting a "deranged and disgusting lie" about Joe Biden, suggesting that he's a pedophile.

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip agreed, saying that Trump is once again "simply retweeting things that he thinks are in his favor ... without looking at the substance of it, or not caring about the substance of it," adding the the tweet promoted by Trump was a "vile conspiracy theory" and a "lie."

