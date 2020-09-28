Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats have a simple strategy to make the Supreme Court vacancy painful for the GOP

Published

21 mins ago

on

Senate Republicans appear to have the political resolve to force through President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, ultra-conservative circuit judge Amy Coney Barrett, in the days right before the election.

But that does not mean Democrats can’t make them pay a heavy price for it, wrote Abigail Tracy for Vanity Fair.

“Democrats are focused on winning the messaging fight,” wrote Tracy. “Polling from CNN suggests they have a head start, with nearly six in 10 Americans indicating that they think the winner of November’s election should fill the open Supreme Court seat. In the days since Ginsburg passed, Democrats have zeroed in on a Supreme Court case over the Affordable Care Act, slated for mid-November, to make their argument.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrett’s past writings make clear she believes at least certain portions of the ACA should have been struck down in 2012, which raises the possibility she could be the deciding vote in favor of a state lawsuit seeking to invalidate the law entirely — set to be heard just a week after the election, by which point Republicans hope to have her seated.

Republicans’ past attempts to rewrite or repeal the ACA have been met with furious resistance from voters, and played a key role in Democrats gaining a majority in the House in 2018. The prospect of a judicial decree canceling or altering coverage for tens of millions of people, which would set up a fight between Congress and the judiciary next year if Democrats gain full control, could become a key liability for Republicans in races this year.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump could owe hundreds of millions to Russia: Top Mueller attorney

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

The name Andrew Weissmann might ring a bell.

He's a former top Mueller attorney who worked with the Special Counsel on the Russia report.

Before that he served as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and later became the chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Decades ago Weissmann served for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, prosecuting Mafia crime families. After that he was put in charge of a special task force investigating the Enron scandal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trump is a phony’: Veteran journalist tears into president’s decades-long scam

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Journalist David Corn has been tweeting out a request for President Donald Trump's tax returns almost every day since the 2016 election, and his wish finally came true -- kind of.

The Mother Jones reporter said the New York Times report revealed Trump was no business genius, but had conned the U.S. government for years.

"The tax returns were always an appropriate focus for attention," Corn wrote. "Trump’s steadfast refusal to release them was an early sign that Trump believed rules and norms do not apply to him."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Democrats have a simple strategy to make the Supreme Court vacancy painful for the GOP

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Senate Republicans appear to have the political resolve to force through President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, ultra-conservative circuit judge Amy Coney Barrett, in the days right before the election.

But that does not mean Democrats can't make them pay a heavy price for it, wrote Abigail Tracy for Vanity Fair.

"Democrats are focused on winning the messaging fight," wrote Tracy. "Polling from CNN suggests they have a head start, with nearly six in 10 Americans indicating that they think the winner of November’s election should fill the open Supreme Court seat. In the days since Ginsburg passed, Democrats have zeroed in on a Supreme Court case over the Affordable Care Act, slated for mid-November, to make their argument."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE