Quantcast
Connect with us

Dennis Quaid to star in Trump’s $300 million ad campaign against COVID ‘despair’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Actor Dennis Quaid in an Esurance ad (screengrab).

Americans should expect to see more of actor Dennis Quaid during television commercial breaks, according to a new report by Politico.

“The health department is moving quickly on a highly unusual advertising campaign to ‘defeat despair’ about the coronavirus, a $300 million-plus effort that was shaped by a political appointee close to President Donald Trump and executed in part by close allies of the official, using taxpayer funds,” Politico’s Dan Diamond reported Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ad blitz, described in some budget documents as the “Covid-19 immediate surge public advertising and awareness campaign,” is expected to lean heavily on video interviews between administration officials and celebrities, who will discuss aspects of the coronavirus outbreak and address the Trump administration’s response to the crisis,” Politico explained, citing “six individuals with knowledge of the campaign.”

“Senior administration officials have already recorded interviews with celebrities like actor Dennis Quaid and singer CeCe Winans, and the Health and Human Services Department also has pursued television host Dr. Mehmet Oz and musician Garth Brooks for roles in the campaign,” Politoc noted. “The public awareness campaign, which HHS is seeking to start airing before Election Day on Nov. 3, was largely conceived and organized by Michael Caputo, the health department’s top spokesperson who took medical leave last week and announced on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with cancer.”

Caputo said on Facebook before going on leave that the ad blitz was “demanded of me by the president of the United States. Personally.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lincoln Project likens Lindsey Graham to an abused dog for being ‘violently out-fundraised’ in South Carolina re-election campaign

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing a huge fundraising shortage -- despite being an incumbent Republican senator running in South Carolina.

As he's been trailing Democrat Jaime Harrison in fundraising, Graham has repeatedly gone on Fox News to beg for donations.

“My opponent will raise almost $100 million in the state of South Carolina,” Graham complained to Fox and Friends on Thursday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBG on the Supreme Court: NYT

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is to announce on Saturday that he will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.

"President Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the favorite candidate of conservatives, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will try to force Senate confirmation before Election Day in a move that would significantly alter the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court for years," New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Friday.

"Mr. Trump plans to announce on Saturday that she is his choice, according to people close to the process who asked not to be identified disclosing the decision in advance. The president met with Judge Barrett at the White House this week and came away impressed with a jurist that leading conservatives told him would be a female Antonin Scalia, referring to the justice who died in 2016 and for whom Judge Barrett clerked," the newspaper explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project drops new ad targeting ‘hypocritical Republican Senators’ pushing Trump’s SCOTUS pick

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

The anti-Trump Republican PAC Lincoln Project dropped a new ad this Friday, this time targeting President Trump's upcoming announcement of his pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the "hypocritical Republican Senators who have vowed to push Trump’s nomination through the Senate before the next president can be sworn in."

"The 60-second ad 'The Choice' condemns Republican Senators for tearing the country apart in their unending quest for power and position. It admonishes their unchecked power in their attempt to remake America in Trump’s image," the group said on its website.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE