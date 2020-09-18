Dentist jailed after extracting tooth while on hoverboard
An American dentist who extracted a tooth from a sedated patient while balancing on a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for crimes including illegal dentistry, fraud and reckless endangerment.
Seth Lookhart, 35, sent phone footage to friends that showed him taking a patient’s tooth out while standing on the two-wheeled hoverboard before riding away as he stripped off his gloves and held his hands up in triumph.
The Alaska State Department of Law said that Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton stressed that the hoverboard incident was not the most serious aspect of the case.
“Lookhart almost killed many patients by performing anesthesia thousands of times without training or consent, on patients outside his scope of training and expertise, while stealing money from Medicaid and embezzling from his bosses,” the state said in a statement.
CNN in a report published Friday quoted Lookhart as saying “looking back, I can’t say exactly when I began to go off course.
“I could have and should have maintained better discipline and focus.”
Prosecutors asked the court to order Lookhart to pay back more than $2 million embezzled from state health funds.
‘That is not true’: MSNBC cuts away from Trump’s press briefing after he claims Biden is anti-vaccine
During a press briefing at the White House this Friday, President Trump touted the coronavirus vaccine currently in development, preemptively calling it “successful” and saying that it will save “millions of lives.”
While making his comments, Trump took a dig at Joe Biden, claiming he espouses "anti-vaccine theories" and he's "putting a lot of lives at risk" for "political reasons."
Trump's words prompted MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to cut away from the briefing and issue a fact check.
"Obviously there's no evidence of that -- that is not true," Mohyeldin said.
Watch the video below:
Disgraced Harvey Weinstein loses top royal honor
Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Harvey Weinstein of the royal honor he was awarded before his predatory sex crimes came to light, an official government statement said on Friday.
The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul, who is currently serving a 23-year jail term for rape, received the honor in 2004 in recognition of his contribution to the British film industry.
But an announcement in The Gazette, the UK official government record, said it had now been withdrawn.
"The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," it read.
‘Deranged’ Trump mocked for declaring himself ‘the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico‘
During a press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that he was “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”
The president was commenting on the fact that the White House had authorized $11.6 billion in aid to rebuild infrastructure on Puerto Rico three years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
But given that Trump reportedly wanted to sell Puerto Rico or swap it for Greenland because he viewed the US territory as dirty, many people on Twitter did not take kindly to his boast.
