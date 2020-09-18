‘Deranged’ Trump mocked for declaring himself ‘the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico‘

During a press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that he was “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”

The president was commenting on the fact that the White House had authorized $11.6 billion in aid to rebuild infrastructure on Puerto Rico three years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

But given that Trump reportedly wanted to sell Puerto Rico or swap it for Greenland because he viewed the US territory as dirty, many people on Twitter did not take kindly to his boast.

.@realDonaldTrump’s lying is so deranged and pathological it is actually hilarious. https://t.co/8L03ntXgQD — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) September 18, 2020

It comes as the Biden campaign is making a push for Puerto Rican voters this week after Trump has sparred with the island for much of his presidency https://t.co/TxcKajT4pS — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 18, 2020



Pretty consistent with Trump Administration (with GOP blessing) blocking crucial disaster aide for Puerto Rico for years right up until they‘re able to flaunt it two months before a national election https://t.co/WR96zCxeyz — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 18, 2020

Trump just now: "Biden has devastated the island of Puerto Rico." Good grief, President 50-Shades-of-Cray now thinks Joe Biden is a hurricane. — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) September 18, 2020

Trump claims: "I'm the best thing that's ever happened to Puerto Rico." Trump personally blocked disaster aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 18, 2020

"I'm the best thing that has ever happened to Puerto Rico" says Trump, who: – Responded too late to Puerto Rico's disaster needs; thousands died there.

– Tossed paper towels to a crowd during his only appearance there.

– Pondered “trading” Puerto Rico for Greenland. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 18, 2020

This is the kind of thing Trump has said a bunch about aid to Puerto Rico before today. (And that dollar figure was not even close to correct.) pic.twitter.com/mE4nAJLjqq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020