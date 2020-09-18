Quantcast
'Deranged' Trump mocked for declaring himself 'the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico'

President Donald Trump speaking during a COVID-19 press briefing on September 18, 2020. (Screenshot)

During a press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that he was “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”

The president was commenting on the fact that the White House had authorized $11.6 billion in aid to rebuild infrastructure on Puerto Rico three years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

But given that Trump reportedly wanted to sell Puerto Rico or swap it for Greenland because he viewed the US territory as dirty, many people on Twitter did not take kindly to his boast.

https://twitter.com/seeMOUSErun/status/1307040584251645952

https://twitter.com/SpiroAgnewGhost/status/1307038449871065091https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1307040059137425409https://twitter.com/seeMOUSErun/status/1307040584251645952https://twitter.com/robferdman/status/1307039655288856576https://twitter.com/GeigerNews/status/1307039321975918592https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1307039209266573312https://twitter.com/TimOBrien/status/1307038936909393920https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1307038329171578887

