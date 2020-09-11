Quantcast
Connect with us

Derek Chauvin had previously used neck restraints — one suspect was ‘rendered unconscious’: prosecutors

Published

1 min ago

on

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin (screengrabs)

New court filings suggest that the physical tactics fatally employed against George Floyd were part of a pattern of conduct.

“Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee at George Floyd’s throat for over nine minutes and is now charged with his murder, allegedly used a similar neck restraint at least four other times, including during a 2019 arrest in which a male suspect was ‘rendered unconscious’ because of the tactic, according to prosecutors,” The Washington Post reported Friday. “That episode was listed in a new court filing here as one of eight cases from Chauvin’s 19-year history on the Minneapolis force that prosecutors say they plan to cite as evidence of a pattern of excessive force, including at least four times Chauvin allegedly restrained suspects ‘beyond the point when such force was needed.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chauvin is being tried in Hennepin County.

“The filing came as Chauvin made his first in-person court appearance in the Floyd murder case, joining the three other former police officers implicated in the 46-year-old Black man’s death,” the newspaper reported. “A short while later, the three former officers who are out on bail — [Tou] Thao, Thomas K. Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — were surrounded and pursued by angry protesters as they left the courthouse and walked down a street that had been closed to traffic for security reasons. ‘Murderers!’ some yelled.”

Prosecutors allege that in 2017, Chauvin “kicked an intoxicated male in the midsection and then applied a neck restraint on the male until the male was rendered unconscious.”

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

FBI and sheriffs warn right-wing conspiracy theorists are spreading lies Antifa started Oregon fires

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

The FBI on Friday denounced numerous false claims that "extremists" are intentionally setting fires in Oregon, saying the misinformation is hampering efforts to bring devastating wildfires under control.

Oregon is one of several US western states facing wildfires that have left more than a dozen people dead and pushed hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Social media users have sought to link the blazes to Antifa, a structureless movement that says it is dedicated to fighting fascism online and in public, and which is a favored target of conservatives.

"Conspiracy theories and misinformation take valuable resources away (from) local fire and police agencies working around the clock to bring these fires under control," the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland office said in a statement.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ted Cruz buried in jokes about his anatomy as #TedCruzHasNoBalls trends nationwide on Twitter

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was the butt of jokes on Friday as the hashtag "Ted Cruz has no balls" trended nationwide on Twitter.

It started when the Texas Republican accused liberals of never growing balls.

https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1304470613604683776

Unsurprisingly, many people in turn noted that Cruz has a subservient relationship with Donald Trump, who said his wife was ugly and suggested his father help assassinate President John F. Kennedy. Here's some of what people were saying about Cruz:

Ted Cruz supported Donald Trump after Trump attacked his wife and accused his father of helping assassinate JFK.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump should be prosecuted for ‘second-degree murder’ for downplaying COVID threat: ex-prosecutor

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show this Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner thinks President Trump's recorded words to journalist Bob Woodward -- where he admitted that he was fully aware of deadly threat posed by corononavirus way back in February -- should get him a prison sentence.

"There are only two elements for second-degree murder. The first is you caused the death of another," Kirschner said.

"The second element is the intent element," which he said would "get tricky if we didn't have Trump's incriminating admissions." Kirschner added that in his opinion as a career prosecutor, Trump admitted to "conscious disregard" of the virus' threat, thus admitting to "second-degree murder" that he "must be held accountable" for.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image