Desperate Trump gambling on Nevada as Electoral College path to victory shrinks: report
President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Nevada on Saturday afternoon for a weekend in Nevada, with an evening event in Reno and Sunday events in Las Vegas.
“As the clock ticks down to Election Day, President Donald Trump is spending valuable time this weekend in Nevada — a state he lost in 2016, but that his campaign sees as a critical part of a backup path to re-election, as his current electoral odds continue to shrink in states he won narrowly that year,” NBC News reported Saturday.
“Trump was scheduled to hold a high-dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas and rallies in Las Vegas and Reno. Both sets of plans nod to the campaign’s challenges this cycle: The fundraisers come amid homestretch money concerns, while the public events were still in flux late in the week due to pandemic-related challenges that have dogged similar rally plans this year,” NBC reported. “The campaign had to make last-minute changes to the event locations, originally planned at airport hangers in Reno and Las Vegas, due to the state’s coronavirus restrictions banning gatherings of more than 50 people.”
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Nevada and Democrats won big in the 2018 midterms.
“While Trump faces headwinds in Nevada, his campaign is looking to pick off whatever states it can as he trails Biden in at least six states he won in 2016, according to RealClearPolitics polling average,” NBC noted. “Should he lose two or three of those states without adding any others, he would fail to win re-election. That has the campaign looking outside the 2016 map for a path to victory; Trump officials say they see Nevada, along with Minnesota and New Hampshire, as likely alternate routes.”
But Trump is currently trailing in Nevada, according to a new poll released on Saturday.
Poll details:
9/8-9/10
462 LV
MOE is 5.3%
Does not have "None of the Above" as a choice
Biden up 5 with indies
Trump at 45/51 approval
Biden is 52/43
Internals (Dem+4 electorate) generally look solid
Bottom line: It's 9/12, long way to go, but Biden still slight favorite here
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 12, 2020
2020 Election
‘Loser in chief’ Trump trolled by columnist for his ‘gratifyingly dismal’ record in the courts
In her column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer Ruth Marcus ridiculed Donald Trump for absorbing yet another setback in the courts this past week, using the president's own words to brand him as a "loser."
Echoing the president who labeled US military prisoners of war and those who lost their lives defending the country as "losers and suckers," Marcus wrote, "For President Trump, 'loser' is a special term of derision," before dryly adding, "Here’s a real loser, though: Trump himself, in court. The administration’s remarkable string of litigation losses is clear and measurable. Its legal positions tend to the extreme; its efforts to implement them are regularly shoddy. Judges aren’t having it — even Republican-appointed judges."
2020 Election
Pay taxes? You are now a donor to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
On Monday, three days before we learned that the Biden campaign had out-raised its opponents by $154 million in August, The New York Times detailed how Team Trump's lavish spending, much of it directed toward opaque companies controlled by various campaign officials, had wiped out their once-formidable cash advantage. Grifters are easy marks, and Trump's team somehow managed to burn through a record $1 billion before Labor Day, only to end up trailing his challenger by a significant margin. With some of his biggest donors abandoning him, Trump recently vowed to spend $100 million of his own money on his campaign, probably to assure nervous donors that their cash wouldn't be wasted. The campaign has gone dark in the ad wars for at least a period in several states in recent weeks. They're clearly strapped for cash as we head into the homestretch.
2020 Election
Ex-Trump White House official warns McConnell to ditch the president before it’s too late
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) knows what he is dealing with when it comes to Donald Trump and suggested he will need to put some distance between himself and the embattled president for his own good -- and the good of the Republican Party.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Scaramucci discussed revelations in the book written by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and said he was looking forward to reading the bombshell book coming from journalist Bob Woodward, and said each one contains information that is highly damaging to the president.