Desperate Trump gambling on Nevada as Electoral College path to victory shrinks: report

President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Nevada on Saturday afternoon for a weekend in Nevada, with an evening event in Reno and Sunday events in Las Vegas.

“As the clock ticks down to Election Day, President Donald Trump is spending valuable time this weekend in Nevada — a state he lost in 2016, but that his campaign sees as a critical part of a backup path to re-election, as his current electoral odds continue to shrink in states he won narrowly that year,” NBC News reported Saturday.

“Trump was scheduled to hold a high-dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas and rallies in Las Vegas and Reno. Both sets of plans nod to the campaign’s challenges this cycle: The fundraisers come amid homestretch money concerns, while the public events were still in flux late in the week due to pandemic-related challenges that have dogged similar rally plans this year,” NBC reported. “The campaign had to make last-minute changes to the event locations, originally planned at airport hangers in Reno and Las Vegas, due to the state’s coronavirus restrictions banning gatherings of more than 50 people.”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Nevada and Democrats won big in the 2018 midterms.

“While Trump faces headwinds in Nevada, his campaign is looking to pick off whatever states it can as he trails Biden in at least six states he won in 2016, according to RealClearPolitics polling average,” NBC noted. “Should he lose two or three of those states without adding any others, he would fail to win re-election. That has the campaign looking outside the 2016 map for a path to victory; Trump officials say they see Nevada, along with Minnesota and New Hampshire, as likely alternate routes.”

But Trump is currently trailing in Nevada, according to a new poll released on Saturday.

Poll details:

9/8-9/10

462 LV

MOE is 5.3%

Does not have "None of the Above" as a choice

Biden up 5 with indies

Trump at 45/51 approval

Biden is 52/43

Internals (Dem+4 electorate) generally look solid Bottom line: It's 9/12, long way to go, but Biden still slight favorite here — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 12, 2020