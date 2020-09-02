Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Desperation‘ is driving Trump to appeal to white fear – and ‘it will get worse’: Ex-RNC head

Published

2 mins ago

on

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele commented on President Trump’s penchant for disseminating conspiracy theories, saying that Trump’s “pivot” to fear mongering about far-left groups “coming to your neighborhood” is an attempt to appeal to white suburban voters.

According to Steele, Trump’s exploitation of “white fear” is an “old staple.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know it in the Black community well, because whenever the power of the moment arrives for Blacks when they’ve said ‘we’ve had enough’ and they take to the streets and begin to make the demands and to grab the attention of the country around things that are important to the Black community, somehow, somewhere, the conversation shifts to white fear.”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Desperation‘ is driving Trump to appeal to white fear – and ‘it will get worse’: Ex-RNC head

Published

1 min ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele commented on President Trump's penchant for disseminating conspiracy theories, saying that Trump's "pivot" to fear mongering about far-left groups "coming to your neighborhood" is an attempt to appeal to white suburban voters.

According to Steele, Trump's exploitation of "white fear" is an "old staple."

"We know it in the Black community well, because whenever the power of the moment arrives for Blacks when they've said 'we've had enough' and they take to the streets and begin to make the demands and to grab the attention of the country around things that are important to the Black community, somehow, somewhere, the conversation shifts to white fear."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s IRS chief earns over $100,000 per year from Trump property while in office: new documents

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig has earned at least $100,000 per year renting out properties at a Trump-branded resort in Hawaii, according to his financial disclosure.

Rettig, who was appointed by President Trump in 2018, earned between $100,000 and $200,000 per year from his 50% ownership in two units at the Trump International Waikiki over the last two years, according to an analysis of the disclosure by the government watchdog group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump could be deeply embarrassed by these completely valid questions during the presidential debates

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, are scheduled to have three presidential debates before the election on Tuesday, November 3. Trump would love for a far-right sycophant like Fox News’ Sean Hannity to moderate the debates, which of course, Democrats would never agree to — although Biden has demonstrated that he has no problem answering tough questions from a reasonable conservative like Fox’s Chris Wallace. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, a Never Trump conservative, is hoping that Trump will have to answer as many tough and even “embarrassing” questions as possible — and she makes some suggestions in one of her September 2 columns.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image