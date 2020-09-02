‘Desperation‘ is driving Trump to appeal to white fear – and ‘it will get worse’: Ex-RNC head

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele commented on President Trump’s penchant for disseminating conspiracy theories, saying that Trump’s “pivot” to fear mongering about far-left groups “coming to your neighborhood” is an attempt to appeal to white suburban voters.

According to Steele, Trump’s exploitation of “white fear” is an “old staple.”

“We know it in the Black community well, because whenever the power of the moment arrives for Blacks when they’ve said ‘we’ve had enough’ and they take to the streets and begin to make the demands and to grab the attention of the country around things that are important to the Black community, somehow, somewhere, the conversation shifts to white fear.”

Watch the video below: