Despite aid impasse, Mnuchin sees strong US rebound in Q3
The United States is set for a strong economic rebound in the third quarter but additional spending is still needed, Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin said on Tuesday.
The comments came as Mnunchin testified along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the House Financial Services Committee amid a continuing impasse in Washington over how much to spend to revitalize the US economy as it struggles with the Covid-19 downturn.
“I believe we will see tremendous growth in the third quarter fueled by strong retail sales, housing starts, home sales, manufacturing growth and increased business activity,” Mnuchin said. “America is in the midst of the fastest economic recovery from any crisis in the US.”
However he acknowledged that “some industries particularly hard bit by the pandemic require additional relief.”
The United States saw GDP plunge by a historic 31.7 percent annualized in the second quarter, but GDP is expected to rebound sharply thanks to states’ moves to resume business even as Covid-19 remains rife.
Facing business shutdowns that caused mass layoffs, Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March, which included a program of loans and grants for small firms as well as extra weekly payments to the unemployed.
However those provisions have expired, and Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington have yet to reach an agreement on another bill, with a $500 billion measure blocked by Democrats in the Senate earlier this month.
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow had on Monday suggested the US economic recovery was strong enough that additional spending may not be needed.
But in his remarks before the House committee, Mnuchin said President Donald Trump’s administration was still ready to pass another bill.
“The president and I remain committed to providing support for American workers and business,” he said. “I believe a targeted package is still needed and the administration is ready to reach a bipartisan agreement.”
COVID-19
Putin vaunts Russian coronavirus vaccine at UN
President Vladimir Putin in a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday boasted of Russia's creation of the world's first coronavirus vaccine, though it has not completed large-scale clinical trials.
Putin in a video address to the General Assembly said that Russia was open to partnership with other countries over "the first vaccine in the world, Sputnik V."
"I repeat again that we are absolutely open and disposed for partnership," Putin said.
The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya research center, and Russia announced in August that it was the world's first registered vaccine.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany struggles to explain why Trump says COVID affects ‘virtually nobody’ after deaths surpass 200,000
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump after he said that COVID-19 affects "virtually nobody" even though the death toll has passed 200,000 people in the United States.
At a White House press briefing, McEnany was asked about the rising death toll. In response, she pointed to projections that 2 million people could have died if the administration took no action against the pandemic.
"We grieve when even one life is lost," she said. "But the fact that we have come nowhere near that number is a testament to this president taking immediate action."
Breaking Banner
The CDC scandal just got worse — and it shows why Trump can’t be trusted with a coronavirus vaccine
September has featured one scandal after another stemming from Donald Trump's belief that the best way to handle the coronavirus pandemic is to let a bunch of people get sick and die, and then deny that it's happening. First, journalist Bob Woodward started to releasing recordings in which Trump said he "wanted to always play it down" and admitted he had deliberately lied to the public about how serious this virus really is. Then, in a town hall for ABC News, Trump confessed that his real strategy was to let the virus run loose to create herd immunity — or rather "herd mentality" which would be "herd developed," to quote the president accurately — even though that would literally kill millions of Americans. Then the New York Times published a new exposé revealing that Trump officials had overruled medical researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, forcing the agency to publish misleading and dangerous information designed to discourage people who have been exposed to the virus from being tested.