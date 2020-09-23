DHS gave millions to firm that employs wife of Trump’s acting secretary Chad Wolf

The Department of Homeland Security in recent years has awarded contracts with over $6 million to Berkeley Research Group, a firm that happens to employ the wife of acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

NBC News reports that DHS started awarding the contracts to Berkeley Research Group in September 2018, when Wolf was serving as chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News also reports that “although the company has a long history of federal contracts, it did not do work for DHS until after Wolf” started working at the Transport Security Administration, a DHS agency.

Wolf, through a spokesperson, tells NBC News that he was unaware that his wife’s firm has been getting multimillion-dollar deals from his agency.

Wolf is scheduled to have a Senate confirmation hearing to officially become Trump’s DHS director on Wednesday.