Quantcast
Connect with us

DHS gave millions to firm that employs wife of Trump’s acting secretary Chad Wolf

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump welcomes Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary Chad Wolf to the Oval Office for Wolf’s ceremonial swearing-in Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

The Department of Homeland Security in recent years has awarded contracts with over $6 million to Berkeley Research Group, a firm that happens to employ the wife of acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

NBC News reports that DHS started awarding the contracts to Berkeley Research Group in September 2018, when Wolf was serving as chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News also reports that “although the company has a long history of federal contracts, it did not do work for DHS until after Wolf” started working at the Transport Security Administration, a DHS agency.

Wolf, through a spokesperson, tells NBC News that he was unaware that his wife’s firm has been getting multimillion-dollar deals from his agency.

Wolf is scheduled to have a Senate confirmation hearing to officially become Trump’s DHS director on Wednesday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

This one demographic shift could doom Trump’s 2020 campaign: elections expert

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Polling has consistently shown that President Donald Trump's strongest base of support comes from white Americans who do not have a college degree -- but new analysis shows that they might not be enough to carry him across the finish line this year.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving company profits off COVID-19 fears after hosting illegal indoor rally for the president

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Nevada-based company that was fined for improperly holding an indoor Trump rally in defiance of state public health restrictions is trying to profit off of the COVID-19 pandemic — selling people a technology to protect them from the virus even while facilitating events likely to spread it.

"Along with inviting the Trump campaign to use one of its warehouses for a rally 100 times larger than the current Nevada limit of 50 people for public gatherings, Xtreme Manufacturing has been producing and marketing a walk-through enclosure that delivers a decontaminating mist," reported Michael Daly. "'The Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube will help reduce cross-contamination risks and alleviate the spread of viruses for those entering any building, construction site or public venue,' says a video posted by the very company that put more than 5,600 people at risk."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump bashed for ‘cruel and sad’ attack on Cindy McCain: ‘Truly no bottom to your disgusting piggery’

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bashed Sen. John McCain's widow for endorsing his rival Joe Biden, and his attack flopped.

Cindy McCain appeared on various TV news programs to announce that she'll endorse the president's Democratic challenger, and Trump insisted he barely knew the Republican senator's widow.

I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE