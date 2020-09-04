Quantcast
DHS said white supremacist terrorists pose the most ‘lethal threat’ — but that was updated: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Southerners rally for succession, photo via the League of the South Facebook page.

According to a fascinating new report by Politico, white supremacists pose the most lethal terrorist threat facing the country.

“White supremacists present the gravest terror threat to the United States, according to a draft report from the Department of Homeland Security,” Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swarn reported Friday. “Two later draft versions of the same document — all of which were reviewed by POLITICO — describe the threat from white supremacists in slightly different language. But all three drafts describe the threat from white supremacists as the deadliest domestic terror threat facing the U.S., listed above the immediate danger from foreign terrorist groups.”

“None of the drafts POLITICO reviewed referred to a threat from Antifa, the loose cohort of militant left-leaning agitators who senior Trump administration officials have described as domestic terrorists,” Politico noted.

The article quoted from the first draft of the document.

“Lone offenders and small cells of individuals motivated by a diverse array of social, ideological, and personal factors will pose the primary terrorist threat to the United States,” the first draft reads. “Among these groups, we assess that white supremacist extremists – who increasingly are networking with likeminded persons abroad – will pose the most persistent and lethal threat.”

“The ‘Key Takeaways’ section of the next two drafts calls ‘Domestic Violent Extremists’ the ‘most persistent and lethal threat,’ rather than specifically naming white supremacists,” Politico noted.

2020 Election

Michael Cohen reveals his ‘greatest fear’ — which involves Trump starting a war

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Former Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen warned of bloodshed during an exclusive interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

Holt as Cohen if he thought Trump would win the 2020 presidential election.

"So Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win. And I believe that includes manipulating the ballots," Cohen said.

"I believe that he would even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office," he warned. "My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020."

Cohen: Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win and I believe that includes manipulating the ballots. I believe he would even go far as to start a war pic.twitter.com/vqCq0Upys9

Breaking Banner

Republican who served in Iraq and Afghanistan says reports of Trump’s views on troops left him speechless

Published

46 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's reported contempt for American troops caught the eye of a former Air Force officer serving in Congress.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars prior to winning a seat in Congress in 2010.

Friday evening, he issued a statement on Trump's alleged comments, which originated in The Atlantic and has since been largely confirmed by the Associated Press, The Washington Post and even Fox News.

"The recent reports about comments made by President Trump regarding our fallen service members is deeply concerning, and has left me speechless," Kinzinger wrote.

2020 Election

Melania Trump denies scandal confirmed by Fox News: ‘This is not journalism’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

The Trump administration continues to panic over reports that the commander-in-chief has contempt for those who serve in America's armed forces.

The report originated in The Atlantic. On Thursday, it was widely confirmed by the Associated Press and The Washington Post.

On Friday, Fox News also confirmed the report.

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1301996440248553473

But first lady Melania Trump said the "story is not true."

"This is not journalism - It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation," she said.

