Disgraced Fox News host whines about Twitter fact-checking Trump’s conspiracy theory clips from the network
One day after Fox News won a lawsuit by arguing that nobody should believe Tucker Carlson, the disgraced Fox News personality was complaining about getting caught lying about the 2020 election.
Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil found the Fox host is not “stating actual facts” on his show, “Tucker Carlson tonight.”
If that was humiliating enough for Carlson, later that same night he was again shamed for lying when Twitter slapped a fact-check on a clip of his show that was tweeted by President Donald Trump.
The fact-check said, “learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”
The host falsely claimed Twitter censored “us” and said “they didn’t know anything” for challenging his debunked conspiracy theories.
Tucker Carlson accuses Twitter of making a "fact-free political statement that amounts to propaganda" when they flagged a video of his that contained misinformation about voting. Fox News itself argues that Tucker shouldn't be considered a truthful source. pic.twitter.com/KJtKEV9OCI
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 26, 2020
Bill Barr stunt was an ‘in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign’ by DOJ: election law expert
The scandal over the Department of Justice hyping 9 ballots in Pennsylvania as proof of Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about voting by mail was an Bill Barr stunt was an "in-kind contribution" an election law expert explained in the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
UC Irvine law and political science professor Rick Hasen explained the scandal in Pennsylvania in a new op-ed.
"The controversy that bubbled up on Thursday over nine mishandled ballots in Luzerne County, Pa., illustrates the danger ahead. Even before the Department of Justice issued its announcement, President Trump and his team were complaining that mail-in ballots from military voters cast for him were being thrown into the trash, a claim fitting into his narrative — unsupported by the facts — that massive voter fraud will be used to take a November victory away from him. ABC News reported that Atty. Gen. William Barr briefed Trump on the case before it was publicly announced," Hasen explained.
Trump official removed after illegally serving 424 days as head of the Bureau of Land Management: report
Yet another Donald Trump official has found himself in trouble with the law for running a federal agency without Senate confirmation.
"federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration's leading steward of public lands has been serving unlawfully and has blocked him from continuing in the position. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said U.S. Bureau of Land Management acting director William Perry Pendley served unlawfully for 424 days without being confirmed to the post by the U.S. Senate," the Associated Press reported Friday.