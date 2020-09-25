Disgraced Fox News host whines about Twitter fact-checking Trump’s conspiracy theory clips from the network

One day after Fox News won a lawsuit by arguing that nobody should believe Tucker Carlson, the disgraced Fox News personality was complaining about getting caught lying about the 2020 election.

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil found the Fox host is not “stating actual facts” on his show, “Tucker Carlson tonight.”

If that was humiliating enough for Carlson, later that same night he was again shamed for lying when Twitter slapped a fact-check on a clip of his show that was tweeted by President Donald Trump.

The fact-check said, “learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

The host falsely claimed Twitter censored “us” and said “they didn’t know anything” for challenging his debunked conspiracy theories.