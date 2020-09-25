‘Disgusted’ voters in the Philly suburbs could help Biden offset Trump’s gains in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Sandy Arnell used to work for Republican lawmakers in Washington and in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital. She considered herself to be liberal on issues like abortion but conservative when it came to fiscal issues. She didn’t always vote Republican. But she identified as one, and voted in GOP primaries.Arnell, of Downingtown, had already been drifting from conservative politics before Donald Trump was elected president. But she reached a breaking point with what she called the “hatred and negativity” of his presidency and became a Democrat.“I was holding on to my Republican ca…
Five former Trump officials explain why they are endorsing Joe Biden for president
Five former officials for President Donald Trump’s administration announced their intent to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as they laid out the alarming reasons why they have chosen to do so.
According to Newsweek, retired Air Force General Paul Selva, retired Admiral Paul Zukunft, former State Department official Virginia Bennett, Patrick Carrick, and former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Associate Administrator Mario Caraballo all appeared on the endorsement.
Trump’s Latino roundtable spirals off the rails as he questions Biden’s brainpower after ranting ‘I’m like a wall’
President Donald Trump held a roundtable to discuss issues of importance to Latino voters in Doral, Florida on Friday, but it quickly went off the rails as the president attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden's mental acuity.
During the discussion, the president babbled about the border wall that he still hasn't finished building after nearly four years in office.
"I'll tell you what, I'm like a wall," Trump said. "You know we're building a wall on the southern border it's almost complete. But I'm like a wall between the American dream -- I'll say this because it sounds nice but it's true -- I'm like a wall between the American dream and chaos and then a horror show, a horror show, it would be very bad it would be very bad."
Trump’s got his Supreme Court coup lined up — and Republicans will back his play
As I've watched the Trump era unfold, I have generally assumed that most elected Republicans were just cowards who hoped the Democrats would save them from the unpleasantness of reining Trump in. They could let the Democrats get rid of Trump in 2020 and then, after the smoke had cleared and his followers had licked their wounds and moved on, they could pretend that everything that had happened was all Trump's fault. They could then return to playing the role of moral arbiters and upright patriots, which they spent years selling to the public, and hope that nobody remembered what sniveling invertebrates they really are.