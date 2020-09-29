Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus
Disney announced Tuesday it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing to depressed demand caused by the coronavirus and uncertainty on when it will recover.
The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements, exacerbated by tough restrictions imposed by the California state government, the company said in a press release.
About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff.
“Over the past several months, we’ve been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
The move comes on the heels of Disney’s $4.7 billion loss in the most recent quarter, which reflected the hit to its theme park business and the derailment or postponement of major movie releases.
These negative effects have been offset somewhat by soaring demand for the “Disney +” streaming service, where it steered premiers of “Mulan” and “Hamilton.”
Shares of Disney fell 1.5 percent to $123.57 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Here’s why the Midwest can’t defeat the coronavirus
COVID-19
DeBlasio announces fines for people who refuse to wear masks in certain NYC neighborhoods amid alarming surge
NEW YORK — People who refuse to wear face masks in neighborhoods where COVID is surging will be fined and private schools there face possible closure, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.The city is sending “hundreds” of staffers to hand out masks and spread information in parts of Brooklyn and Queens undergoing an alarming surge in coronavirus, he said.Gravesend/Homecrest, Midwood, Kew Gardens, Edgemere/Far Rockaway, Borough Park, Bensonhurst/Mapleton, Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay and Flatlands/Midwood have been fueling a surge in the city’s coronavirus rate, which reached 3.25%. Th... (more…)
COVID-19
Illinois governor to isolate for a second time after another staffer tests positive for coronavirus
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going into self-isolation for the second time after a third staff member in his office tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office said Tuesday.The unidentified staff member tested negative Wednesday during a routine screening for employees in the governor’s office but was tested again Monday after developing symptoms and that test came back positive, according to the governor’s office.The staff member attended a Wednesday event with Pritzker in Chicago and traveled with the governor to Marion on Thursday and Marseilles on Sunday.Both Pritzker and... (more…)