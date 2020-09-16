Disneyland and California theme parks push for reopening
Disneyland, Universal Studios and other theme parks have called on California officials to set out the health criteria required for them to reopen, warning that tens of thousands of jobs are at stake.
Six months after some 30 amusement parks closed “voluntarily in response to COVID,” the California Parks and Attractions Association said it had created robust measures to protect visitors and staff, but guidance from the state “has not been forthcoming.”
“California’s amusement parks urge the Governor to issue amusement park guidelines expeditiously so these vital community attractions can reopen their doors,” said executive director Erin Guerrero in a statement to AFP on Tuesday.
Guerrero warned that “hundreds of millions of tax revenue” have been lost and many nearby local businesses had closed permanently.
Disneyland in Anaheim, south of Los Angeles, had planned to reopen July 17, but aborted after failing to get the green light from local officials.
Drawing millions of tourists each year, Disneyland is the world’s second-most visited theme park after Disney World in Florida, which has successfully reopened.
“As evidenced by the many open amusement parks in the United States and around the world, visiting an attraction will not look the same as before COVID, but California’s amusement parks are ready to responsibly reopen,” said Guerrero.
WATCH: Trump supporters storm Florida Target and demand shoppers stop wearing masks
A group of anti-mask activists this week were caught on camera storming a Target in Florida and yelling at customers to take off their face masks.
The video shows that the anti-maskers, some of whom were wearing apparel supporting President Donald Trump, walked up and down the aisles of the Target department store and encouraging shoppers to "free" themselves of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Take off your masks!" one man yelled.
"We're not going to take it anymore!" yelled another woman.
As the anti-maskers walked by, one shopper is heard calling them "f*cking idiots."
COVID-19
WATCH: Trump ludicrously claims ‘herd mentality’ will end COVID-19 pandemic ‘without the vaccine’
President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is "going away," and would even without a COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a "herd mentality."
That's entirely false.
"We are going to be okay, we're going to be okay and it is going away," Trump said about the coronavirus pandemic that's taken 200,000 American lives, "and it's probably going to go away now a lot faster because of the vaccine."
"It would go away without the vaccine, George, but it's going to go away a lot faster with go away without the vaccine," Trump continued, speaking at an ABC News town hall hosted by George Stephanopoulos.
COVID-19
‘He’s describing a massacre’: Trump touts herd immunity approach to COVID-19 that experts warn would kill millions
"'Herd immunity' without a vaccine is deadly," said one epidemiologist. "Trump's idiocy on science is killing us."
Insisting during a town hall Tuesday night that Covid-19 will simply disappear on its own—echoing a baseless claim he also made in February, March, April, May, June, July, and August—President Donald Trump touted a so-called "herd immunity" approach to the pandemic that public health experts warn would lead to hundreds of millions of new coronavirus infections and millions of additional deaths.