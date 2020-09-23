Quantcast
Connect with us

DOJ unveils proposal that would make it harder for Twitter and Facebook to block Trump’s dangerous posts

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bill Barr and Donald Trump (AFP)

The U.S. Dept. of Justice has released a draft of its proposal to change federal law, making it harder – and possibly illegal – for tech companies and social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to remove, delete, or otherwise block or interfere with content it deems dangerous or objectionable.

President Donald Trump for years has falsely claimed tech giants are censoring conservatives and giving preferential treatment to liberals. Recently, Twitter and even Facebook have appended warning or information labels to some of his more dangerous posts, and in rare cases removed them – as they have done for years to other users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney General Barr has been working to alter Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects websites and their owners from liability over content they host – such as readers’ comments – and allows them to make decisions as to what they remove or block based on what those sites and platforms consider objectionable.

Calling Barr’s draft “a rare, legislative proposal,” The Washington Post reports were it to become law, it would allow the federal government to “police” website owners and tech companies’ actions.

“For years, President Trump and other top Republicans have attacked tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter for censoring conservatives online, something the U.S. government now may have the ability to police if the Justice Department’s proposal were to become law.”

For example, yesterday nine of the top 10 posts on Facebook were from Republicans or far right conservatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The White House,” the Washington Post continues, “has offered little proof for its claims, and tech companies strongly deny them — while Democratic lawmakers contend the administration should focus instead on hate speech, extremism and election disinformation that spreads virally on the Internet.”

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dr. Birx considering resignation because she’s ‘distressed’ by Trump’s COVID response: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

CNN is reporting that Dr. Deborah Birx is "distressed" at the direction the White House coronavirus task force is taking and is weighing resigning from her position.

According to CNN's sources, Birx has "confided to aides and friends that she has become so unhappy with what she sees as her diminished role as coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force that she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position.

Birx is particularly upset at President Donald Trump's embrace of Dr. Scott Atlas, who has pushed for a strategy of "herd immunity" for the virus that experts say could leave millions of Americans dead.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former officer indicted in Breonna Taylor’s police killing — but two others not charged

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

A Kentucky grand jury indicted only one of the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, while a grand jury declined to indict officers Jonathan Mattingly or Myles Cosgrove in the March 13 killing.

Louisville restricted downtown access and took other preventative measures ahead of an announcement expected from Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the killing of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician during a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

Three plainclothes officers entered her apartment, and police and witnesses dispute whether they announced themselves as the warrant reportedly required.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Turmoil erupts in Walmart as racist slurs Black woman who called her out for cutting in line

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

A white woman slurred a Black shopper who called her out for cutting in line at a Georgia Walmart.

Other customers said the white woman jumped in front of the Black woman, who explained the line started behind her, and the encounter was recorded on cell phone video, reported WSB-TV.

“'The lady behind me who I was talking with said, ‘The line is not here, it’s around back,’ and she said, ‘No, I was here all along,’ and she said, ‘No, you weren’t,’" said Lavern St. Ange, who witnessed the exchange. “The Black lady said, ‘You’re not Jesus, you don’t tell me what to do,’ and that’s when the white lady said, ‘Shut up you n*gger' -- and then it was on."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE