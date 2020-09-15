Donald Trump a ‘bulldozer’ to the country ‘without a plan’ to save us: Bob Woodward

Bob Woodward’s book Rage came out Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic mortality rate hit 195,000 people. According to Woodward, however, this isn’t a surprise after what he experienced in his 18 interviews with President Donald Trump.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Woodward explained that there is no plan to save the country, even after nine months.
“I think there was denial across the board,” Woodward said of the White House attitudes on COVID-19. Trump is “a one-man band” who is “going to do what he wants to do on impulse or on information he has.”
“He’s a bulldozer to the staff and, quite frankly, to the country,” Woodward continued. “And he just says what he wants, and so there’s no control. And this is one of the problems of the Trump presidency, that he doesn’t build a team. He doesn’t plan.”
Woodward also responded to Jared Kushner’s threat that he has tapes of his own and could easily release them. The revelation will likely be something Congress finds interesting. It’s unclear if there are other tapes of other conversations with Trump, but after Kushner’s statements, there will likely be subpoenas or Freedom of Information Act requests for them.
The veteran reporter also said that if Trump was so proud of his ban on China he would have gone out to announce it himself before the press.
“My reporting shows that it was the doctors and the national security team that told the president that he needed to do this, and he okayed it,” Woodward said. “And if this was such a big deal, he would have gone out and announced it. Instead, he sent the secretary of health and human services, [Alex] Azar, to announce it.”
Read the details of the interview at the Washington Post.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.