‘Donald Trump is a draft dodger’ brutal new Lincoln Project ad charges

In their latest ad The Lincoln Project calls President Donald Trump of being a “draft dodger.” Trump got five draft deferments, including one allegedly for nonexistent bone spurs, to avoid serving in the U.S. Military, yet today he is America’s Commander-in-Chief.

The Lincoln Project calls him a “dishonorable coward” who is “unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.”

The ad slams Trump for saying the late Senator John McCain was not a war hero, and for refusing to honor America’s soldiers who gave their lives in battle.

“He refused to visit the cemetery of our fallen in France, saying, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery, it’s filled with losers?'” the ad reminds Americans.

“Trump said of Americans who died fighting for their country, ‘I don’t get it, what was in it for them?'”

“No Trump family member has ever served in the military but Donald Trump said that dating was like going to Vietnam.”

“On November 3rd, it’s time to throw this loser coward out of our White House,” it concludes.

Watch: