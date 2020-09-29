Donald Trump Jr.’s pre-debate appearance draws questions: ‘How much coke did Don Jr. snort before that?’

An excited performance by Donald Trump Jr. led to questions about drug use on Tuesday.

Just minutes before the first 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden, Donald Trump Jr. was seen appearing on three major networks.

On ABC News, Donald Trump Jr. spoke quickly as he attacked Biden.

“I’m not so worried about the two hours of debate or the 90 minute debate, I’m worried about the other 22 hours of the day where Joe seems to struggle, where he’s on a teleprompter,” he ranted. “I mean, he hasn’t had to campaign in the same way.”

“I know people, honestly, George, running for first grade class president that have spent more time campaign than Joe Biden has for president of the United States,” the president’s son continued. “When you have a mainstream media that will sort of let him get away with that, to not answer questions, you know, so that’s difficult.”

He added: “So I think Joe Biden should do fine. He’s been doing this for a very, very long time. This should be his happy place. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Twitter users reacted by suggesting Donald Trump Jr. was abusing drugs.

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

I wonder how much cocaine @DonaldJTrumpJr did to prepare to speak before the debate — A Normal Duck (@Phender) September 30, 2020

omg Don Jr is on cocaine AGAIN #Debates2020 #cocaineeyes — Bethany Taylor (@BTphoneXhome) September 30, 2020

Is it just me or does it look like @DonaldJTrumpJr is on coke right now. #PresidentialDebate — Dave Langer (@davelanger2k) September 30, 2020

Is don jr having a seizure? I can’t follow his spastic eyes and hands. Who gave him coke? — Savannah Gray Nash (@gra_nash) September 30, 2020

Don Jr is fucking high as hell on cheap coke… OMG @donaldjtrumpjr fucking stop. Your father will never love you, no matter how much your try — VeronikaSawyer (@VeronikaShell) September 30, 2020

Don Jr is definitely on cocaine right now. — Christopher™ (@ChrisBrandt8) September 30, 2020

Wow @NBCNews really did let Don “lick the coke bag” Jr on air talking about a sex ring. — LiberatiOn J. (@SLVTLVSTPPP) September 30, 2020

How much coke did Don Jr just take 🤣🤣🤣 — stransky (@stransky93) September 30, 2020

Why is coke face little Donald even speaking? How is he relevant? #cokehead #DonJr #DonJrIsAnAddict — Elaine Warren (@ElaineCatherine) September 30, 2020

Don Jr. is on cocaine on ABC. — FREEJULIANASSANGE (@bradynmaximus) September 30, 2020

And Don Jr is definitely out of cocaine rn. Will be calling is dealer asap I am sure. — Skye needs you to realize: BLACK LIVES MATTER. (@romofumble06) September 30, 2020

Cocaine @DonaldJTrumpJr complaining about Biden being on teleprompter on @ABC is the most projection shit ever lmao — Emmanuel Lore (@Emmanuelorex) September 30, 2020

well @DonaldJTrumpJr is definitely stoned out of his mind. Cocaine is a hell of a drug. #PresidentialDebate2020 — Trumpty "Deplorable" Dumpty (@DonaldT21581362) September 30, 2020

Omg how much coke did @DonaldJTrumpJr sniff tonight before going on the air

Dude calm down. lol also, why is he even on the air?! #Debates2020 — Jamie's Ramblings (@babagirls1) September 30, 2020

Coke head Don jr. with his glazed over eyes talking on full speed (78 RPM) — Lynn LeGrand (@legrand_lynn) September 30, 2020

How much cocaine y’all think Don Jr snorted before his television appearance just now? #PresidentialDebate — J M (@JaysusM) September 30, 2020

How much coke did Don Jr. snort before that interview? — THINKFLOYD (@THINKINLINC0LN) September 30, 2020

don jr. is 100% on cocaine or speed right now LMFAO — mg (@randompotato84) September 30, 2020

Is Don Jr on coke? Good god, why was he talking so fast?! — Mama Lewis (@ChristinaLewi18) September 30, 2020