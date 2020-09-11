Quantcast
‘Don’t know the words’: Donald and Melania Trump slammed for not being able to recite Pledge of Allegiance on 9/11

Published

4 mins ago

on

Donald and Melania Trump (Screen Grab)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Both White House occupants were “clearly,” as some noticed, unable to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

President Trump appeared to say some of the words but looked confused. The First Lady did not even attempt to recite the pledge.

Here’s what some are saying:

