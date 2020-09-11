‘Don’t know the words’: Donald and Melania Trump slammed for not being able to recite Pledge of Allegiance on 9/11

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Both White House occupants were “clearly,” as some noticed, unable to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance at this morning's 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville, PA. pic.twitter.com/KZPWjai9ye — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump appeared to say some of the words but looked confused. The First Lady did not even attempt to recite the pledge.

Here’s what some are saying:

Trump doesn't seem to know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/LTQqccPuXC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

And, FLOTUS doesn't say the pledge AT ALL. Unpatriotic and scandalous. — Bee Gutjahr (@pixiemenace) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Him not seemingly knowing the words and FLOTUS not even bothering with them is pretty on brand for them. And they cannot even hide his uncontrollable twitching and swaying any longer. — Michael Koehler (@mjkoehler) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why are reporters afraid to ask trump to recite the pledge of allegiance when he clearly doesn't know it https://t.co/AGuNUHwQ3s — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Between Trump & Melania, neither of them know the Pledge of Allegiance. Just say no, kids. @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS https://t.co/dbfhEQUUbM — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 11, 2020

Telling you, this should be a debate question. Mr. President, you have made kneeling during the anthem an issue. Can you recite the words to the anthem or the pledge of allegiance? — BobbyC (@YeahMyBad) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stand for our flag doesn’t know the words to the pledge of allegiance pic.twitter.com/3dnDLTXa3X — Albert MacGloan ➐ (@AlbertMacGloan) September 11, 2020

And how come his birther wife doesn't recite either. Isn't she proud to be an American? If this was Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton, FOX News would run this clip 100x by lunch and Tucker would be asking if they were truly Americans if they don't recite some words. — SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The current occupants of the White House do not know the words to The Pledge of Allegiance of the United States – an expression of allegiance to the flag of the United States and the republic of the United States of America. Trump & Melania are a disgrace in every way Watch pic.twitter.com/Rj8kXpM3ME — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) September 11, 2020

Does this video show Trump eLimiNAtiNG GOD from the pledge of allegiance on 9/11!??!?!?!??!?!?!?!? #OMG resign!!!! i'm assuming this will also be Facebook's #1 story and will generate days and days of media coverage!!!! pic.twitter.com/MtMNztcq6D — Sacha Haworth (@sachalouise) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Look at him, trying so hard to remember the words he doesn't believe in to begin with. He doesn't know the words to the National Anthem either, and I bet he couldn't recite the Lord's Prayer if his life depended on it. — Egalitarian ✨ #Biden/Harris 2020 (@oregonvirginia) September 11, 2020

How can we possibly have elected, and are considering re-electing a person who clearly has no idea how to recite the Pledge of Allegiance? — Lively Blake (@VeryStableGeni1) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Stops at “under God.” If it were anyone else, the right would be in a tizzy by now. 🙄 — SL Roberts (@slroberts6) September 11, 2020

Trump doesn’t know the words and the other Russian Asset refuses to say it at all. — Karina 😷 Wear Your Damn Mask 😷 Anti-Fascist (@Miakarina1) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

😂😅

He doesn’t even know the Pledge of Allegiance 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dtL9aqSKfM — Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) September 11, 2020

I’m not an American but just a thought: Before someone becomes president they should be required to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. pic.twitter.com/VXfJHZBYIJ — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT