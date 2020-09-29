Don’t underestimate the power of the putdown in a presidential debate
Will either – or both – of these men use humor or insults in their first presidential debate?AP PhotoChris Lamb, IUPUIBefore the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump demanded that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden submit to a drug test.Trump was again suggesting – without evidence – that his opponent takes performance-enhancing drugs.If Trump brings this up during the debate, no one should be surprised if Biden has a comeback prepared. Biden’s campaign has already issued a statement on the president’s unusual challenge – “If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he…
This issue is staring America in the face — will Biden and Trump even discuss it?
When Donald Trump and Joe Biden take to the debate stage in Cleveland on Tuesday night, they will be standing astride America's great socioeconomic fault line. Since the outbreak of COVID, that has become an abyss into which hundreds of thousands of Americans have fallen and hundreds of thousands more are likely to follow.
Joni Ernst is struggling in Iowa’s Senate race — and Trump is a ‘huge part of her problem’: report
When Sen. Joni Ernst was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, the Iowa Republican defeated her Democratic opponent, Bruce Braley, by 9%. But six years later, polls are showing a much tighter U.S. Senate race in Iowa — where a recent Des Moines Register poll found her trailing Democrat Theresa Greenfield by 3%. And Iowa-based journalist Art Cullen, in an op-ed published this week in the Washington Post, argues that President Donald Trump is largely to blame.
Biden should attack Trump as a massive, ludicrous failure — not just a tax cheat
Using its agenda-setting powers for good instead of evil for once, the New York Times has released the second in a series of stories detailing exactly what kind of fraud Donald Trump is, using recently obtained copies of the tax returns the president has spent years desperately trying to hide.